Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on the signing of 21-year-old Chinese defensive midfielder Xu Bin, a development that underscores the club’s ongoing recruitment approach during a turbulent Premier League season.

The deal brings Xu to Molineux on a free transfer from Chinese Super League outfit Qingdao West Coast. According to sources, Xu made the journey to England shortly after captaining China’s U23 team to a historic runner-up finish at the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Despite a 4-0 defeat to Japan in the final in Jeddah, his leadership was pivotal as he started five of six matches, notched 10 interceptions, and maintained a 73 per cent pass completion rate, highlighting his brilliant potential.

Internationally, Xu has established himself as a key figure in China’s youth setup, leading the U23 side and idolising Casemiro and Rodri for their defensive discipline and work ethic.

While not an attacking threat — he focuses on protection and composure — he offers solid fundamentals and looks set for an excellent future.

However, UK rules for non-EU players mean Xu lacks the senior caps required for immediate Premier League eligibility.

Wolves are therefore expected to loan him out for the rest of the 2025/26 season, likely to a Championship side or elsewhere in Europe, allowing him to adapt and work towards future registration.

The timing is all about the future for Wolves, who languish at the foot of the table with only eight points from 23 games under manager Rob Edwards, expecting relegation.

Owned by Chinese firm Fosun International, the club has previously signed Chinese players with mixed results.

At just 21, Xu is a long-term prospect with youth international experience and room to develop. It also shows Wolves are planning for a future in the Championship, and what will be a very busy summer window as they lose key players and try to add to their squad.

