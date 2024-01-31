Wolves turn back on Broja as Brazilian hotshot closes on Molineux loan switch with option to buy

Yuri Alberto is closing in on a move to Wolves

Wolves are closing in on a loan move with an option to buy for Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto after being ruled out of the race for Chelsea frontman Armando Broja, TEAMtalk can reveal.

We exclusively revealed on Monday that Mauricio Pochettino is happy to let Chelsea star Broja leave this month, with Wolves, Fulham and Aston Villa leading the chase for his signature.

Broja has struggled to cement a regular starting spot at Stamford Bridge, despite Christopher Nkunku’s injury issues and Niciloas Jackson’s struggles in front of goal at times this term.

But it looks increasingly likely that the Albanian attacker will be moving to west London and to Craven Cottage.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that Fulham are weighing up making another offer for Broja, with the club holding talks with Chelsea over the last 24 hours in the search for a solution.

Fulham and Chelsea are now understood to be edging closer to an agreement for the 22-year-old, which has forced Wolves to look at other options.

To that end, we understand that Alberto has emerged as their top target and that the Molineux outfit are closing in on a potential deal.

The 22-year-old Brazilian, who has been previously linked with West Ham, has scored 66 goals in 214 club career games and had a spell at Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg in 2021/22.

Alberto also won is first senior cap for Brazil in 2023 and has played the majority of his career in his homeland, apart from that stint in Russia.

Alberto could end up costing £15m

He is described as being a direct striker who is a composed finisher and is capable of fashioning chances for others too with his technical ability.

TEAMtalk has been told the player is very keen on making the move and that the loan move switch will have an obligation to buy at £15million.

Wolves view Alberto as better value than Broja, given the Chelsea man’s rather hefty £35m asking price.

Gary O’Neil’s men are back in action on Thursday evening when they host manchester United in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Everton rival Wolves for impressive AFCON midfielder who’s allowed to leave Ligue 1 giants