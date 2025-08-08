EXCLUSIVE: Wrexham enquire about signing Guinea-Bissau winger on free transfer

Wrexham have made a move to sign Elves Balde on a free transfer, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the ambitious Championship club are not alone in the pursuit of the Guinea-Bissau international winger.

Balde is now available as a free agent after his contract with Farense ran out at the end of June. The 25-year-old winger came through the youth academy of Portuguese giants Sporting CP, but he failed to make an impact in the first team.

After loan spells at Pacos de Ferreira and Feirense, Balde joined Farense in 2021.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that, with Balde now a free agent, the winger is attracting strong interest across Europe.

Following the end of his deal with Portuguese side Farense, several clubs from different leagues have shown interest in the versatile winger.

Wrexham, who will play in the Championship this season after winning promotion from League One, have made enquiries about the winger’s situation.

Modena in Italy, Famalicao in Portugal, and Deportivo Alaves in Spain have also enquired about the winger, which means that the Welsh club are facing stiff competition for his signature.

Originally born in Guinea-Bissau, Balde represented Portugal at youth level, even winning the UEFA U19 European Championship.

However, in June 2024, Balde made his senior debut for Guinea-Bissau, confirming his switch of national allegiance.

With his technical skills, speed on the wing, and international experience, Balde is seen as a valuable low-cost opportunity on the market.

Clubs are now evaluating contract proposals, while Balde is expected to decide on his future in the coming weeks.

Balde’s future remains open, but interest in the former Sporting youth product is growing quickly across Europe.