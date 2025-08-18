Wrexham are in the mix to sign Chris Mepham

Wrexham are considering a move for Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham to shore up their defence as Phil Parkinson looks to add to the Welsh connection at the Stok Cae Ras.

Parkinson is looking to add experience to his backline that has conceded five goals in their opening two Championship defeats. Conor Coady has already arrived from Leicester City but Bournemouth centre-half Mepham is now on Wrexham’s trail.

Sunderland appear to have moved on from Mepham, where he spent last season on loan, and his availability on the south coast has alerted second-tier clubs.

Wrexham are among them and he would follow new record £10million signing Nathan Broadhead, goalkeeper Danny Ward and his close friend Kieffer Moore to the Racecourse.

It’s understood Liverpool winger Lewis Koumas remains a target, especially with Josh Windass facing an extended absence through injury, but ambitious Wrexham are now looking to stiffen their defence.

Cardiff City captain Callum Chambers is also being considered while an enquiry has been made for long-serving Sheffield United defender Jack Robinson.

The Blades are reluctant to allow Robinson to leave without a replacement with Coventry City’s Bobby Thomas earmarked for a Bramall Lane switch.

But Mepham’s immediate availability means that deal is far simpler for Wrexham to complete and that could now be accelerated.

Mepham, 27, has one year left on his contract so a permanent deal rather than a loan switch is the more likely.

He wants regular first team football to cement his spot in the Wales national side and will move on this month with Wrexham among his potential destinations.

On Wrexham already landing three Welsh qualified players, boss Parkinson said: “I think it’s a great lift for everybody because with Wrexham everyone’s very proud of the club and the country.

“And to attract players who are internationals shows where we are.”

Returning to Koumas, TEAMtalk revealed on August 5 that Wrexham are in talks to sign the 19-year-old forward from Liverpool and believe they can land him before other interested clubs such as Norwich City and Sheffield United.