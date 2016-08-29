Transfer News?

Is this what we’ve been waiting for? Numerous sources say that we’ve had offers accepted for two players and that another will be leaving. That’s the good news. First in is Ignacio Camacho a DEFENSIVE midfielder. Do we need another one? Second is Nacer Chadli assuming he agrees to leave spurs and join us. He’s an attacking (but not necessarily creative) midfielder. The other news is that Spoilt Brat is on his way. I saw an interview with TP where he said that the fans had the right to boo SB as they pay to watch!!! He also said that a decision will be made before the window closes. Hopefully we have a replacement lined up. There is a player in the Dutch Eredivisie who’d fit the bill. Hakim Ziyech scored 17 and made 12 assists last season. Another Riad Mahrez and he would cost about the same as the two we’ve just got. I’ve watched him on Sky in the Eredivisie highlights and he’s very useful.