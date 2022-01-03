Liverpool could thwart Man Utd’s plan to sign a Barcelona star, while Aston Villa join the battle for a Juventus man – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL, MAN UTD WANT DEMBELE

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is a transfer target for Liverpool, who are reportedly looking to trump Manchester United’s offer of a swap deal.

Dembele, who has struggled to make his mark at Barca because of injuries, has been linked with a move away for some time. However, talk of that move has ramped up in this month’s transfer window.

Not only is the 24-year-old into the final six months of his contract, from which point he can talk to overseas clubs, but Barcelona could look to offload him if he does not sign a new deal.

Indeed, they cannot register new signing Ferran Torres as a La Liga player until they trim their wage bill.

Catalan news outlet Ara has claimed that Man Utd are considering offering a swap deal to Barca involving Anthony Martial. Dembele’s fellow Frenchman has endured his own struggles at Old Trafford of late due to injuries and a lack of minutes.

According to El Nacional, though, Liverpool are considering offering €10million (£8million) to sign Dembele permanently this month.

Barcelona would benefit from both situations. Martial’s arrival would hand them an instant replacement for Dembele. Meanwhile, bringing in €10million would offer funds for a potential extra January signing, or a summer arrival.

Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany said on the situation: “There’s no meeting scheduled with Ousmane Dembele and his agent.

“They know our position and our decision. We can’t take it too long. We’re waiting for Ousmane Dembele’s final answer to our proposal.”

Dembele has scored 30 goals in 126 Barcelona matches.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Aston Villa have emerged as contenders to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Newcastle have also shown interest in the Welshman. (Sport Mediaset)

West Ham legend Paolo Di Canio has slammed Romelu Lukaku for a “sensational own goal” following his controversial Chelsea comments. (Calciomercato)

While Lukaku has had links with reuniting with Tottenham and former Inter boss Antonio Conte, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia will not strengthen a rival club. (La Repubblica)

Spurs manager Conte and director of football Fabio Paratici disagree over transfer targets. Paratici wants to sign Dejan Kulusevski, but Conte would prefer to bring in his Juve team-mate Weston McKennie. (Calciomercato)

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel di Maria has been offered to Inter, but the transfer is not a priority yet. (La Repubblica)

EURO PAPER TALK – EVERTON HAVE LUCAS DIGNE PLAN

Everton are considering a swap deal with Inter involving Lucas Digne and Matias Vecino. Indeed, Toffees boss Rafael Benitez ‘likes’ Uruguayan midfielder Vecino. (Sport Mediaset)

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is waiting for a medical to seal a loan move to Napoli, but the Serie A club will not have any purchase option in the deal. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne will discuss his move to Toronto FC on Friday with officials from the MLS club. However, he wants to finish the season in Italy. (Corriere del Mezzogiorno)

Tuanzebe’s move to Napoli will end the club’s interest in fringe Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips, according to his agent. (Area Napoli)

Atletico Madrid will soon decide whether to accept Newcastle’s offer for Kieran Trippier. However, Atletico sporting director Andrea Berta searching for his replacement is a sign of the club’s intentions. (Marca)

DOUBLE ARSENAL EXIT

Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne have registered interest in taking Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun on loan until the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

Midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles could also leave Arsenal this month. He has agreed personal terms over a loan-to-buy move to Roma. (Corriere dello Sport)

Liverpool are still taking a good look at Olympiacos and Guinea midfielder Aguibou Camara. (Calciomercato)

NO EXCUSES FOR REAL MADRID

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti insisted there were no excuses for his side’s shock La Liga defeat to Getafe. (AS)

AC Milan have scheduled talks with Rafael Leao in a bid to extend his contract until 2026. (Calciomercato)

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata’s move to Barcelona is ’95 per cent done’. (AS)