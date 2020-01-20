Keep up to date with all the latest news, transfer gossip, reaction and pundit views about Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side with our blog...
Keep up to date with all the latest news, transfer gossip, reaction and pundit views about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man Utd side here
...
The 22-year-old has extended his existing Blues deal, though Chelsea bosses are understood to be ready to continue talks over longer terms....
Jurgen Klopp has said he was left bewildered by the refereeing decisions on Thursday night which left Jose Mourinho and Dean Smith furious...
Chelsea have reportedly jumped to the front of the queue to sign a teenage Stoke sensation ahead of Tottenham this summer....
Video assistant referees must be careful not to show the “wrong kind of solidarity” with colleagues, says Pierluigi Collina...
The two sides meet for the first time in the dugout after replacing their predecessors following the last north London derby...
City are expected to learn the outcome of their appeal against a two-year exclusion from European competition next Monday....
Chelsea and Manchester City have learned their fates after the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League...
Billy Gilmour could be sidelined for as long as four months after knee surgery, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said....
The Tottenham boss has been critical of referees and VAR in recent days, but chose not to comment on the man in the middle for Sunday...
Now this is a game we'd loved to have seen. He nearly scored with a header, apparently...
The Premier League has admitted that incorrect penalty decisions were made by the video assistant referee in all three of Thursday's games....
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson’s season is over due to a knee injury...
Manchester United and Wolves have learned their fate after the draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Europa League...
The Aston Villa captain struggled as his Aston Villa side were beaten 3-0 by the in-form Red Devils on Thursday night...
The World Cup winner scored his first goal of an injury-ravaged campaign on Thursday, wrapping up a 3-0 Premier League win at Aston Villa....
Tottenham have been left stunned by Eric Dier's wage demands, while Leicester have made a bold move for a Real Madrid striker ...
Jose Mourinho walked out of the post-match press conference after just one word after technical issues struck at Bournemouth...
Tottenham and Newcastle are both chasing Lille forward Jonathan Ikone, claims a report....
David De Gea has warned Manchester United they have achieved nothing yet after passing Peter Schmeichel's record...
The 19-year-old defender is said to have impressed the La Liga giants since the Premier League resumed last month...