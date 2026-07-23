Harry Kane decision reached on joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich – ‘expected to sign’

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who has been linked with Barcelona

Two separate sources have confirmed which club Harry Kane is about to sign on the dotted line for after Barcelona made an enquiry for the Bayern Munich striker.

Despite his advancing age, Kane remains one of the world’s most lethal frontmen. England’s all-time record scorer turns 33 next week, though as he showed at the World Cup, he’s in the form of his life.

Kane notched a career-best 61 goals at club level for Bayern Munich last term. He’s been everything the Bavarians could have hoped for and more when given the unenviable task of replacing Robert Lewandowski three years ago.

However, Kane’s future continues to be the subject of speculation, with Real Madrid, Tottenham, Al-Hilal and Barcelona all mentioned by one outlet or another this summer.

Barcelona could in theory pose the biggest issue for Bayern and their hopes of retaining Kane. After letting Lewandowski leave, they’re in the market for a new striker, have big money to spend, and are finally realising they might have to look beyond Julian Alvarez who Atletico Madrid won’t sell.

On Thursday evening, journalist Ben Jacobs and Sam C took to X to confirm Barcelona made an approach for Kane.

However, Bayern fans will be overjoyed to learn that instead of joining the LaLiga champions, Kane is now ‘expected to sign’ a new contract in Munich.

Harry Kane to re-sign with Bayern Munich

Sam C wrote on X: ‘Harry Kane is expected to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich Al-Hilal have made an approach this summer to understand Kane’s situation.

‘The Saudi club have held on-off talks with Kane since 2023 and agreed to revisit a potential move this summer.

‘Kane has never ruled out playing in Saudi Arabia one day, but had no intention of leaving Bayern ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

‘Barcelona also made an enquiry, but expect Kane to remain in Munich.’

His information was sourced in conjunction with Jacobs who posted: ‘Harry Kane expected to sign a new Bayern deal with talks resuming post-World Cup.

‘Barcelona enquired earlier in window. Al-Hilal, who have been tracking Kane since 2023, have made an approach this summer, as they did 12 months ago.’

Why Tottenham don’t stand a chance

Earlier this week, BILD chief, Christian Falk, explained why Kane’s former club Tottenham stand no chance of bringing the prolific marksman back, despite the revolution they’re embarking on and the big money they’re spending under Roberto De Zerbi.

Falk explained: “He will win titles in Bavaria, but of course he wants to win the Champions League – that’s the next big title he can win. And, crucially, it’s one he’s yet to win! Kane knows he has a big chance to win it if he stays with Bayern.

“As for reported interest from Real Madrid and Tottenham… Los Blancos have to make a new plan, which could take a year, perhaps even two.

“Perhaps they’ll be good enough next year under new manager Jose Mourinho, but they don’t know. At Bayern Munich, Harry Kane knows there’s a chance.

“Sorry, Tottenham. Harry wants to win the Champions League now. He can’t wait for Spurs to build towards something. He wants the big title.”

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