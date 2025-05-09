All The News
Man Utd in for TWO Champions League finalists as new striker involved in thrilling double swoop
Ange Postecoglou lashes out over LOADED Man Utd, Tottenham question ahead of UEL final
Man Utd transfer bonanza ON as ‘agreement reached’ for explosive Amorim signing
Blockbuster Mo Salah transfer to Saudi REBOOTED as big-wig sends Liverpool chilling 42-word warning
Saudi officials are refusing to take no for an answer after the president of one of their most wealthy clubs sent Liverpool a strongly-worded message over Salah - though the Egyptian's stance remains crystal clear
Arsenal director schedules meeting to hijack ‘advanced’ Man Utd transfer
Arsenal director, Andrea Berta, will hold imminent talks in the hopes of hijacking an 'advanced' Man Utd transfer, and multiple sources have shed light on whether the audacious play will succeed
Liverpool find perfect Alexander-Arnold replacement as transfer gets double green light
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool are pursuing an ultra-attacking replacement for TAA and not only is the player ready to leave his current club, but he's also keen on joining the Reds
Real Madrid ready to go to ‘war’ over award-winning Sunderland midfielder
Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has told Jude Bellingham that he wants to sign one of Sunderland’s best players, according to a report in Spain
Tottenham wages: Top 10 highest-paid players; elite star can’t crack top three
With Lucas Bergvall recently being handed a bumper new deal in north London, TT has done a deep dive to see who are the top highest-paid players at Tottenham
Man Utd signing ‘so advanced’ it’ll be major ‘surprise’ if it collapses
A big-money Man Utd transfer has been described as 'so advanced' it would be a shock if it fell through from here, while two trusted sources have provided the latest on the deal
Real Madrid make radical Dean Huijsen U-turn in HUGE Liverpool blow
Los Blancos have reportedly changed their mind over signing the Bournemouth and Spain international defender, who is wanted by Liverpool as well
Spectacular triple Arsenal signing ON with first deal done and Gyokeres decision made
Two more trusted sources have strongly suggested Arsenal have their first big summer signing in the bank, while Viktor Gyokeres could quickly follow and an electric left winger is also under consideration
Euro giant advancing to snatch TWO Man City stars with green light granted
City could lose two players in the same position, with a European giant hoping to raid Pep Guardiola of two experienced stars
Arsenal ‘have themselves to blame’ for blunder as Tottenham ‘can be more successful’ – pundit
It's felt by a couple of pundits that Tottenham could outperform Arsenal, as the reasons for the Gunners' failure have been suggested
Arteta in dreamland as goal-per-game striker chooses Arsenal over Man Utd
A striker who can revolutionise Arsenal's attack and bring major honours back to the Emirates wants to join the Gunners ahead of Man Utd, and sources have confirmed a deal can be made for less than expected
Man City get grim De Bruyne replacement news with star duo struck off and elite options scarce
City are finding it tough to recruit quality options in the No.10 position, a particular problem for the Citizens given the departure of Kevin De Bruyne, TEAMtalk can reveal
Shock Kevin De Bruyne to Liverpool rumour sparks six-word response from reliable source
The newly-crowned Premier League champions have been sensationally linked with the outgoing Man City star, but the truth has now emerged
Real Madrid raids on Liverpool and Arsenal set for 2026 and 2027
Real Madrid intend to complete another brutal move for a Liverpool star who'll follow TAA to the Bernabeu in 2026, followed by an equally ruthless raid on Arsenal in 2027
‘Lethal’ right-back ‘keen on a move to Liverpool’ and replace Alexander-Arnold
The Netherlands international is ready to return to England and try his luck at the newly-crowned Premier League champions, according to a report
Eye-catching Real Madrid reunion ON as Chelsea look to fill glaring Maresca need
The Blues are looking to sign two new centre-backs in the summer transfer window and it appears they are keen on a reunion with a top star to fill one of those needs
Liverpool pushing Darwin Nunez to shock South American return with serial league champions to pounce
The striker could make a shock return to South America, with one of the continent's biggest clubs ready to take him on board
Man Utd in DIRECT ‘talks’ with world’s ‘best striker’ in spectacular £64m deal
The Red Devils are keen on signing a prolific marksman in the summer transfer window and are already in discussions with a lethal striker, according to a report
West Ham go in HARD for Ramsdale deal, as two reasons to reject Prem trio are revealed
Sources: West Ham are in the box seat for the signing of the England international, with two factors potentially putting them above three rivals
Stunning Man Utd coup to lure Champions League finalist revealed with cunning plan in place
Having seemingly suffered a blow to their hopes of signing Jonathan Tah this summer, the Red Devils have now ramped up their pursuit of one of his Germany internatonal teammates
Aston Villa star ‘open’ to shock exit, with enormous £90m Chelsea raid pursued by Maresca
The Villans will demand £90million for their star, while Chelsea are one of the sides most interested in landing him in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk sources can reveal
Liverpool plot ‘spectacular’ Alexander-Arnold revenge after contacting ‘phenomenal’ Real Madrid star
With the newly-crowned Premier League champions set to lose the right-back to Los Blancos at the end of the season, they are now reportedly trying to sign a top forward
Huge Arsenal verdict on Mikel Arteta sack revealed with board unanimous after PSG defeat
Sources: A decision on Arteta's future has been made, with the board in agreement on the next steps after Champions League semi-final heartbreak against PSG
Explosive double striker deal ON for Leeds with attacking quartet to go in MAJOR Farke shake-up
The Whites are understood to be planning to show four attacking players the door this summer to make room for a brilliant double striker deal, with a move for one controversial signing given a significant thumbs up
Alexander-Arnold responds as Man City make ‘lucrative offer’ to hijack Real Madrid move
Last season’s Premier League champions have made a shock move to sign the outgoing Liverpool star, according to the Spanish media
Man Utd wages: Top 10 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe cost-cutting continues
The top 10 highest-paid players at Man Utd have been revealed and an alarmingly slim number of those stars are proving value for money
Arsenal fans demand Arteta SACK as Arsene Wenger disses deluded Gunners boss’ claims
Wenger and Arteta were in complete disagreemeent over Arsenal's UCL exit at the hands of PSG, while some Gunners fans have now seen enough and want their manager gone