Goncalo Ramos and Ruben Amorim, Man Utd
James Holland

Man Utd in for TWO Champions League finalists as new striker involved in thrilling double swoop

Two Champions League finalists could head to Old Trafford this summer as Ruben Amorim plans a colossal summer window, as per reports
Manchester United PSG

Ange Postecoglou Tottenham boss
Rob McCarthy

Ange Postecoglou lashes out over LOADED Man Utd, Tottenham question ahead of UEL final

Postecoglou led his side to a 5-1 aggregate win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-finals but was left seething at a Man Utd comparison in his post-match press conference
Tottenham Hotspur Ange Postecoglou
Ruben Amorim pictured with Man Utd badge
Rob McCarthy

Man Utd transfer bonanza ON as ‘agreement reached’ for explosive Amorim signing

United appear to be edging closer to Ruben Amorim's first signing of the summer, with an 'agreement reached' for an incredible talent tipped to make a similar impact to Red Devils legend Eric Cantona
Manchester United Matheus Cunha