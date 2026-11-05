Didier Deschamps true stance on joining Man Utd revealed amid shock links

Sources have played down links between Manchester United and Didier Deschamps, stating that the former France manager would not be keen on the Old Trafford role given the current situation at the club.

Deschamps, who stepped down from the national team following the 2026 World Cup, is currently out of work and is understood to be open to a return to management.

However, those close to the situation stress that he would require a lot of persuasion before he even considered the position, given the challenges currently facing United.

The board at Old Trafford is under intense pressure from supporters after another poor start to the season, as well as ongoing concerns over recruitment and the make-up of the squad.

With United currently 17th in the Premier League table and Michael Carrick’s position under serious pressure, the environment isn’t viewed as ideal for a new manager.

While Deschamps has the experience of winning major trophies and managing high-profile squads, the combination of fan frustration, the need for substantial squad improvements, and the immediate pressure to deliver results is said to make United an unappealing project as it stands.

Due to this, the club will therefore likely have to look elsewhere for a Carrick replacement, should they decide to part ways with their current boss.

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Man Utd face obstacles to Didier Deschamps appointment

United have explored several options as they weigh Carrick’s future, with sources indicating contact has been made with Deschamps among other candidates.

The Frenchman is in no rush to return and is assessing opportunities carefully, looking for a project that offers greater stability and rather than one that needs a lot of work to fix.

Any potential appointment would need to address deep-rooted issues within the squad and would have to be given the chance to make serious change.

Sources suggest Deschamps would demand clear assurances on backing and a realistic timeline before entertaining formal talks, that is unlikely at this stage.

For now, the links with Deschamps are hopeful rather than realistsic, with sources underlining that the current climate at the club makes a move unlikely without major changes.

Former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe remains the favourite to replace Carrick, while ex-Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann also has admirers at Old Trafford.

United have also shown interest in Unai Emery, but he has decided to sign a new contract with Aston Villa, ending INEOS’ hopes of appointing the Spaniard.

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