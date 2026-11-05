Michael Carrick makes decision on starting exciting Man Utd youngster vs Aston Villa

Shea Lacey is reportedly set to make his first Premier League start when Manchester United face Aston Villa on Saturday, in what is a bold selection call from under-fire manager Michael Carrick.

Lacey, 19, is considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in United’s ranks, and is now a regular in matchday squads following his senior debut last season.

The Liverpool-born winger has made 10 appearances for United so far, and scored his first goal against Brighton in the Carabao Cup in September.

Lacey also came on as a substitute in United’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, and provided the assist for Matheus Cunha’s winner.

He helped give United their first win in 10 matches, and now Carrick is set to reward him with his first-ever Premier League start.

That’s according to talkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein, who said: “I’ve heard, by the way, it’s the same person that told me that Bruno Fernandes was going to be dropped, that Shea Lacey starts against Villa.

“How about that? He was so good for Man United [against Roma], and when the crowd watch him, they’re on the edge of their seat.

“Genuinely, you can hear that ‘gasp’.”

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Michael Carrick makes huge Shea Lacey call

The suggestion from Goldstein is that Lacey is set to replace Amad Diallo in the starting XI.

Amad has struggled to find form this season, having failed to score or assist in his four Premier League appearances this term since returning from injury.

“I like Amad, but there’s obviously something that we’re missing with his game. Maybe his finishing’s not that great,” Goldstein added.

“Shea Lacey looks like a really, really good player.”

United may have secured a fantastic victory against Roma in the Champions League, but their Premier League position remains perilous.

They currently sit 17th in the table, only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, and could well be in the bottom three by the time they play Aston Villa on Sunday.

If Carrick is to have any hope of keeping his job beyond the forthcoming international break then a victory is a must. This makes the decision to hand Lacey his first start even more brave.

However, there is no doubt that Lacey is a hugely exciting prospect, and he will hope to take the opportunity with both hands.

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