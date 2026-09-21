Paraguayan teenager Mauro Coronel is rapidly emerging as one of South America’s most closely monitored defensive talents, with Brighton among several Premier League clubs tracking his progress at Club Nacional Asunción, TEAMtalk understands.

The 18-year-old centre-back, born in May 2008, has established himself as a regular starter in Paraguay’s Primera División this season.

Standing at 6ft 2in, Coronel has impressed with his aerial dominance, composure on the ball and defensive contributions. He has also gained international experience at under-17 and under-20 level for Paraguay.

Sources have confirmed that Brighton are among the frontrunners for his signature. The Seagulls’ well-documented strategy of identifying and developing young South American players makes them a natural fit.

But we understand scouts from several English clubs have monitored Coronel throughout 2026, with a potential move expected towards the end of the year once his current campaign concludes.

Aston Villa are also interested, and sources say they are tracking him closely.

Villa’s recruitment team has been assessing options to strengthen their defensive ranks, and the tall, right-footed defender is understood to be on their radar as a long-term prospect who could develop under Unai Emery’s guidance.

READ NEXT – Insider who broke Minteh news reveals ONE thing stopped Liverpool signing – not the price

Brighton and Aston Villa keen on Mauro Coronel

Coronel’s agent, Renato Bittar, recently confirmed that European clubs have been following his client for some time.

“There are teams that have been watching him for a long while,” Bittar said.

“When the moment is right he will have a very good transfer, but we are taking things calmly. He is playing every week as a starter at 18 – that continuity is crucial for his development.”

Nacional are expected to demand a significant fee should any formal bids arrive, given Coronel’s age, potential and growing reputation.

While no deal is imminent yet, the level of Premier League interest underlines the rapid rise of a player who only broke into the first team last year.

With Brighton and Aston Villa both monitoring the situation, Coronel’s future looks set for a significant step up.

A move to England before the end of 2026 remains a realistic possibility for one of Paraguay’s brightest young defenders.

READ MORE – Emery chasing €30m Bayern Munich powerhouse to bolster brittle Aston Villa backline – report