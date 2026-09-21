Liverpool are continuing to monitor Dutch starlet Givairo Read after the right-back made an impressive start to the new season, though TEAMtalk understands they could face competition from Arsenal and Manchester City for his signature.

Read has played a key role in Feyenoord’s unbeaten start to their Eredivisie campaign, with his performances further increasing the attention around the 20-year-old.

The right-back has already contributed five assists in just seven Eredivisie appearances this term, underlining his growing influence and helping maintain the momentum behind his development.

Read came close to moving to England during the summer, with Nottingham Forest making a bid for the 20-year-old while Everton also showed strong interest.

Everton’s pursuit was also backed by interest from Roma, with both clubs part of the Friedkin Group, but no deal materialised and Read remained in the Netherlands.

However, we understand Liverpool were also keeping a close eye on Read throughout the summer, along with Arsenal and Man City, and remain attentive to his situation as the season develops.

The three Premier League giants have continued to monitor his progress and have been impressed by the way he has started the new campaign, with Liverpool viewing Read as a potential solution to their right-back issues.

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Liverpool join race for Givairo Read

Read has already contributed five assists in the Eredivisie this term, further underlining why his performances have attracted attention from some of England’s biggest clubs.

The right-back’s attacking output is understood to be one of the factors that has made him an attractive option, with his performances ensuring the interest that developed during the summer has not gone away.

Liverpool, for their part, are facing a conundrum in the right-back position.

Jeremie Frimpong has struggled for consistent form this term, prompting Andoni Iraola to start Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo at right-back in Liverpool’s last three league games.

Araujo has made the position his own in recent games, but he is arguably best playing as a centre-back, and if he continues his good form he could stake a claim of becoming Virgil van Dijk’s long-term heir at Anfield.

Meanwhile, sources believe Read could be an option for a January move. Much will depend on which clubs decide to turn their interest into a formal approach, though.

At 20, Read is entering a key stage of his development and a move to the Premier League would represent a significant step in his career.

For now, however, the focus remains on his performances in the Eredivisie, where his five assists have helped ensure he remains firmly on the radar of the leading English clubs.

Read has been named in the Netherlands’ under-21s squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifying matches against Norway, Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Those matches give Read another chance to impress and Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City will all be keeping a close eye on his performances.

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