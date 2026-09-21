Chelsea watching powerful Danish striker as BlueCo craftily audition star for big 2027 transfer

Chelsea will be keeping a close watch on how Conrad Harder performs with sister club Strasbourg, with sources revealing the Blues are very much keeping a close tab on the player with regards a potential future move and with a crafty three-team exchange already in the works.

The Danish forward has become one of European football’s most watched young talents once again. The 21-year-old centre-forward, currently on a season-long loan at RC Strasbourg from RB Leipzig, continues to attract significant interest from clubs across the continent.

Harder arrived at Leipzig in September 2025 for €24 million (£20.5m, $27m) from Sporting CP, where he had impressed after a strong start to his career at Nordsjælland.

However, limited starts in the Bundesliga prompted Leipzig to sanction a loan move without a purchase option, allowing the powerful left-footed striker to seek regular minutes in Ligue 1.

Before the deal was finalised, several sides expressed concrete interest.

Chelsea and their multi-club partners BlueCo have long admired Harder, with talks stretching back years.

By facilitating the Strasbourg switch, partly linked to the sale of Marc Guiu to Leipzig, Chelsea secured a close-up view of the player within their network and sources can reveal they are producing detailed reports on him regularly as they track him.

The close connection between Strasbourg and Chelsea has grown in recent times with Liam Rosenior (though the less said about the better), Valentin Barco, and Emmanuel Emegha moving to Stamford Bridge in recent years, while the French side have benefitted from numerous loans the other way.

Yet, while Strasbourg will ultimately not be able to influence a move for Harder, he is a striker that sources can reveal is very much on Chelsea radar for a future move, though they are far from the only side keen…

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Leeds and Everton also keen on Danish striker Harder

Indeed, alongside Chelsea, Premier League clubs Leeds United, Everton and Brighton also monitored the situation and continue to watch with interest.

Indeed, Leeds were made aware of the striker’s availability this summer, prior to his move to France, though Daniel Farke’s side did not make any move and instead put their energies into other signings.

There is also interest from further afield, too. Sevilla actively pursued a loan in the summer and retain an interest, while Lazio went one step further and submitted a formal loan-with-option offer, which was ultimately rejected.

Galatasaray also made contact seeking a similar arrangement.

Harder’s profile – pace, physical presence, and goal threat – makes him an appealing long-term option for clubs seeking a modern centre-forward. At Strasbourg he has already shown flashes of the form that first turned heads in Denmark and Portugal.

Chelsea are best positioned to convert monitoring into a future permanent move due to their multi-club setup. His time at Strasbourg is essentially a trial in front of Chelsea scouts and the board.

With the transfer window closed and Harder focusing on weekly football in France, the coming months will prove decisive.

Strong performances could accelerate interest ahead of next summer or even January, when Leipzig may again be open to offers. For now, the Danish international has the time to prove why so many clubs want him and to try and get a bigger move in the coming months.

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