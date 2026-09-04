Barcola ‘only the start’ for Bhatia with thrilling Liverpool signings coming

Liverpool could be set for a transformative 12-18 months under new part-owners 1892 Holdings as they have already played a role in signing Bradley Barcola, according to an Anfield journalist.

When it first emerged that 1892 Holdings were planning to buy a stake in Liverpool Football Club, it was thought their investment would be around 33 per cent. But it subsequently emerged that the consortium purchased 38 per cent of the club for just over £2billion.

The consortium is fronted by ex-QPR chairman Amit Bhatia, whose father-in-law is billionaire Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal.

1892 Holdings also involves Jeff Bezos, one of the richest people in the world, and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, who is worth £28.5bn.

As per talkSPORT presenter Jim White, Bhatia helped Liverpool to complete a stunning £123m deal for Barcola.

“Last night, I spoke to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of PSG,” White said earlier this week.

“[He said] Bradley Barcola is an amazing player, but our rule is that any player who doesn’t want to stay can leave.

“He then said it took a while, but Mike Gordon [FSG President] ‘was very professional and very direct, and that’s why we closed the deal together. I thank him for that.’

“He also mentioned the new vice-chairman, Amit Bhatia, being helpful in closing the deal.”

On Anfield Index, Liverpool reporter Lewis Steele was asked if the signing of Barcola is a sign of things to come.

“Yeah I think so,” Steele replied. “They’re going to want their fingerprints all over the club, and this is only the start.

“They’ve only had the stake for the best part of two or three weeks. They’ve not even had it officially ratified yet and they’re apparently already getting involved.

“So, if this is a sign of things to come, who knows what it’ll look like in 12-18 months into the future.

Amit Bhatia gaining influence at Liverpool

“We’ve said that FSG might, you know, slowly be on the way out.

“There’s been nothing to actually suggest that is the case, but if you read between the lines, it does feel like the new guard are trying to get their feet under the table a bit more and try and dictate proceedings around Liverpool.

“But what I would say is they’ve got a lot of money so it’s no bad thing if they’re getting involved in transfer dealings.”

Liverpool failed to sign a right winger over the summer, but they remain huge admirers of Bayern Munich ace Michael Olise.

Bhatia swooping for Olise would impress Liverpool fans, though a journalist has suggested a bizarre reason why the France international won’t join.

Bhatia could help Liverpool to hijack Chelsea’s talks for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

The 22-year-old saw Monaco pull the plug on a deadline-day transfer to Chelsea, and Liverpool have since entered the frame for him.

Liverpool fans also want the club to land a new right-back amid concerns over Jeremie Frimpong’s form and Conor Bradley’s long-term injury.

Meanwhile, we can confirm Liverpool and Manchester United have held talks over the signing of a Wolves ace.