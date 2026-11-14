Pochettino told ‘damaged’ Bruno Fernandes is DONE at Man Utd as Romano delivers fresh contract update

Pochettino has been told Man Utd should move on from Bruno Fernandes

New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino has been urged to ‘move on’ from ‘mentally damaged’ club captain Bruno Fernandes in one of his first acts at Old Trafford, while Fabrizio Romano has delivered a fresh update on the midfielder’s ongoing contract impasse.

Pochettino will take charge of the United States’ two games against Haiti before beginning life in the United dugout from Wednesday, having signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Michael Carrick in the Old Trafford hotseat.

And as first outings go, they don’t come any more high-profile than a Premier League clash with Man Utd’s bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.

Pochettino is expected to be handed funds in January to start revamping a United squad that has massively underperformed this season, with glaring needs in defence and probably up front.

Former Red Devils assistant manager Rene Meulensteen has suggested, however, that Pochettino consider cashing in on Fernandes after his sluggish start to the season, to go along with his decision to reject another contract offer at Old Trafford.

“In terms of Bruno, Bruno has been a fantastic servant for Manchester United over many, many years,” Meulensteen told talkSPORT.

“He’s not hit the same levels this year round. I think he’s also been, to some extent, maybe even mentally damaged by all the negativity that has surrounded the club and himself.

“To be fairly honest, I think he’s been a great servant, but I would not be too sad if he decided to leave the club.

“I think there’s many more people, more players that I think need to move on, and we need to create a different kind of dynamism in the team.”

Fresh off winning the PFA Players’ Player of the Year last season, having been superb during the second half of the campaign under interim boss Carrick, the 32-year-old has been way off that form this time around.

He is also free to talk to foreign clubs about a potential free transfer from January, but United do have the option to trigger a 12-month extension until the summer of 2028.

It’s also reported, meanwhile, that United are considering moves for £134million Como teammates to offset the loss of Fernandes in 2027.

DIVE DEEPER: Man Utd scolded over huge Bruno Fernandes transfer blunder as star considers options to leave

Romano delivers Fernandes contract update

Meanwhile, transfer insider Romano has detailed how United and Fernandes have been locked in talks for months over a new contract, but are yet to reach an agreement.

“My understanding, guys, is that Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United’s situation is exactly the same since June,” he said.

“So Man United started this conversation with Bruno and with his agent at the beginning of June, even before the start of the World Cup.

“Man United wanted to get a new deal done because for Bruno there were offers from Europe and not only from Saudi, also from Europe. So Bruno had many possibilities, but Bruno decided to stay and continue at Manchester United this season.

“Then Bruno was really disappointed to see that now it’s November, and for Man United the season looks already very complicated. So it’s not easy for Bruno to accept that.

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“Since June until recent weeks, Bruno has always been, and his agents, of course, always been in conversations with Manchester United over a new deal, and no agreement. Talking, negotiating, discussing, no agreement.

“And so, at the moment, the conversations remain active; the conversations remain ongoing, but the agreement is still far away.”