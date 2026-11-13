Man Utd reach decision on new Bruno Fernandes contract after second offer rejected

Manchester United have decided to continue contract negotiations with Bruno Fernandes despite their captain rejecting a second offer to renew his deal, according to a report.

Fernandes was in sensational form last season, as he broke the record for assists in a single Premier League campaign by notching 21 assists in 35 league appearances. That achievement helped the attacking midfielder win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award last term.

However, Fernandes has not been able to replicate that dazzling form this season, which is one of a host of reasons why Michael Carrick has been sacked.

Despite Fernandes’ dip in form, Man Utd aim to tie him down to a new contract, as his current deal expires in June. Crucially, though, United have the option to extend the playmaker’s current terms by a year, which will prevent any free-transfer exit in 2027.

Fernandes rejected United’s first contract offer in the summer, and we confirmed on Friday lunchtime that he has now snubbed their second proposal.

Our sources state that the biggest obstacle to an agreement is the length of the prospective deal.

We understand Fernandes wants a guaranteed contract running until June 2030, a demand United are unwilling to meet given his age and the fact he has endured a frustrating season so far.

But a new contract remains on the cards. According to Samuel Luckhurst, The Sun’s chief United reporter, the Red Devils ‘still believe they can convince Bruno Fernandes to sign a new contract’.

United chiefs have decided to press ahead with contract discussions as they remain undeterred even after the player’s latest rejection.

The report quotes a source ‘who knows Fernandes well’ as saying: “We’ll get there.”

Unted are thought to be ‘relaxed’ about the situation, as they will have ample time to reach an agreement if they activate their option to extend Fernandes’ current deal until summer 2028.

Man Utd remain locked in Bruno Fernandes talks

We understand Fernandes remains keen to stay at Old Trafford. The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as Carrick’s replacement could reinvigorate United’s skipper going forward.

Should contract talks surprisingly collapse, then Saudi Arabia would emerge as Fernandes’ most likely destination.

Top clubs in Europe probably would not be willing to match his huge wage demands and also offer a three-year deal.

Al-Hilal, in contrast, offered to almost treble Fernandes’ salary in June 2025. At that stage, Al-Hilal proposed a £100m deal to United for the Portuguese, but they surely would not offer INEOS that much next year.

Fernandes ending his career in the Middle East would allow him to earn generational wealth in his last contract as a professional athlete.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has reportedly suffered an instant striker blow at United.