£25m-rated Brighton star wanted by Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen after electric start to 2026/27

Brighton star Brajan Gruda is generating interest from Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, TEAMtalk understands, with both sides monitoring him closely after his impressive start on loan with RB Leipzig.

Gruda joined Brighton from Mainz in the summer of 2024 in a deal worth £25million, but struggled to nail down a spot in the Seagulls’ starting XI.

Fabian Hurzeler decided to sanction a loan switch to Leipzig for this season, as he admitted he may not be able to give Gruda the playing time he wanted.

He has since enjoyed an excellent start with Leipzig, notching two goals and providing five assists across all compeitions for the German club.

That form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Bayern and Leverkusen understood to be among a number of top European sides monitoring the 22-year-old’s progress.

His suitors are admirers of his versatility, with Gruda effective as both an attacking midfielder and in a false nine role. He is also an excellent presser with a tireless work rate.

Leipzig, for their part, are pleased with his progress and have a conditional obligation to buy included in their loan agreement with Brighton.

They will have to sign Gruda permanently for a fee of around £25million if he reaches a certain number of appearances. However, sources have indicated that the clause is not certain to be triggered, which has put other clubs on alert.

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Brighton chapter likely over for Brajan Gruda

Brighton, for their part, have been clear that they want to keep hold of their best players – especially in the January transfer window.

But the situation is different with Gruda. Despite him being highly-rated by Brighton, they lost control of his future by sanctioning a loan exit including a buy option.

Leipzig are thrilled with Gruda’s progress and the expectation is they will trigger their buy option, with or without the conditions being met.

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are both waiting for an opportunity to sign Gruda, though, and are poised to make a move for him should the opportunity arise.

Sources indicate that Brighton are expected to be extremely busy in the summer of 2027, and selling Gruda would help fund their business ahead of next season.

A plethora of their top players are being targeted by top sides, and if they were to miss out on Champions League qualification, they could also face a battle to keep their manager.

Gruda is almost certain to leave, but the question for him is whether he remains at Leipzig permanently, or Bayern or Leverkusen successfully lure him away.

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