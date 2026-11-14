Man Utd: Romano confirms deal for first Pochettino signing is ‘all done’

Mauricio Pochettino is set to welcome his first Man Utd signing

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United have ‘completed’ a deal to make a ‘talented’ striker the first signing for new Old Trafford chief Mauricio Pochettino.

The Red Devils confirmed Pochettino as their new head coach on Friday, with the Argentine penning a two-and-a-half-year contract to replace Michael Carrick in the Old Trafford hotseat.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss is expected to take over on Wednesday, once his duties with USA have come to an end, with his first Man Utd game the small matter of a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on November 22.

Although Pochettino’s first task will be to guide the club away from the relegation places, the club also has a firm eye on January additions, with The Telegraph indicating they are prioritising a new centre-back and a striker for the winter transfer window.

Indeed, the report said ‘Pochettino is expected to be backed in the January transfer window when United are likely to be in the market for a defender and a striker.

‘Carrick was beset by defensive problems and injuries and Benjamin Sesko, the Slovenia striker, has been ruled out until the new year with an ongoing shin problem.’

Although big money could be committed in the winter window to fix those issues, United continue to look to add dynamic young talent to their academy, and it appears they have another one on board.

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Man Utd snap up top Reading striker talent

Reading starlet Tyler Adjei, 16, will be Pochettino’s first signing, with Man Utd reporter Andy Mitten revealing to The Athletic on Friday that the Red Devils have ‘signed’ the teenager, ‘who can play across the front three but has been signed as a No 9, registered with the club this week’.

On Adjei, a source for The Athletic said: “He’s got an athletic profile; he’s got more to come physically.

“He moves well; he has a good temperament, mentality and demeanour. He has a good energy to train. He’s got a way to go technically, as is the norm for a player of his age”.

Now, Romano has confirmed that Adjei has ‘completed’ his move to Man Utd.

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Writing on X, the transfer insider said: “Manchester United complete deal to sign Tyler Adjei from Reading — all done for 16 year old to join #mufc project.

“Talented forward has accepted all terms, deal in place — as @AndyMitten reported.

“Documents to be approved next week.”