Andrea Berta accelerates masterclass Arsenal swoop for explosive €80m winger – Exclusive

Arsenal are accelerating their work on a potential left-sided signing ahead of the January transfer window, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa has emerged as a player they are paying particularly close attention to.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to us that the Gunners have been represented at Nusa’s last three matches, as they continue their assessment of the highly-rated Norwegian.

The 21-year-old is enjoying an outstanding campaign with Leipzig, with six goals and seven assists to his name already.

Indeed, Nusa has made a significant contribution across his last three appearances, against Schalke, Manchester City and Augsburg, registering two goals and two assists.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen in two key attacking positions in January, with a left-winger and a striker both on the radar of the club’s sporting director Andrea Berta. Sources close to the Emirates have told TEAMtalk that funds have been set aside to support those plans.

We have already revealed Arsenal’s work on Real Madrid forward Endrick, while the Gunners have also been continuing their close checks on Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi and Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

However, progress on potential deals for Kroupi and Alvarez is not currently forthcoming, while discussions with Endrick’s camp are understood to have gone well.

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Arsenal in talks with Nusa representatives

Nusa is another name firmly in the picture. Sources have confirmed that his representatives have also been spoken to, with a move to the Premier League champions understood to appeal to the winger.

There is no release clause in Nusa’s contract, and we understand that Leipzig would value the player at around €80million (£66million).

That figure would make him Arsenal’s third-biggest signing of all time, behind Declan Rice and the summer arrival of Bruno Guimaraes.

Nusa is currently contracted to Leipzig until 2029, meaning Arsenal would need to negotiate with the Bundesliga club to secure his signature.

The Gunners are continuing their background checks on the player, who is now emerging as a genuine option for January, although any deal is expected to be difficult to complete.

As we have previously been told, Arsenal’s January approach is expected to be a case of ‘quality over quantity’.

Indeed, the club are only looking to bring in players capable of making an immediate impact, with the belief that their existing squad already has depth comparable to the best in Europe.

Arsenal are not alone in monitoring Nusa’s progress, however.

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We understand that Bayern Munich also have the Leipzig winger on their radar as they consider ways to improve their wide options.

Bayern are also keeping a close eye on Nusa as they consider ways to strengthen their attacking options, with the long-term future of Michael Olise another factor in their thinking.