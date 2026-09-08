Arsenal have signed a Crystal Palace teenager Mylo Bernard, with the forward confirming his own exit in a statement on his social media.

The Gunners made a habit of signing talented youngsters during the summer. They landed Igor Tyjon, Habeeb Ogunneye and James Scanlon, all from other Premier League clubs.

It’s also been confirmed that Georgian teen Andria Bartishvili will be heading to Arsenal in summer 2027, when he turns 18, as there’s a rule precluding international transfers until that age.

The latest addition to the Gunners’ academy is Bernard, who bagged six goals in the under-18 Premier League for Palace last season.

The 16-year-old was subject to reports of an agreement to join Arsenal in recent weeks, and there’s now been confirmation of that move.

Bernard will join as a scholar, before signing professional terms when he turns 18.

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Mylo Bernard bids farewell to Crystal Palace

Arsenal are yet to confirm the move themselves, but a number of outlets, and Bernard himself, have done so.

Speaking on Instagram, the striker stated he will be departing Palace after eight years at the club.

He said: ‘After 8 unforgettable years at Crystal Palace, I have decided to say goodbye.

‘I have grown up playing for Crystal Palace and it has provided so many wonderful moments in blue and red. Crystal Palace has shaped me as a person and a player becoming a crucial part of my life.

‘It has always been a pleasure playing at the club over the last few years and this part of my journey will always have a place with me.

‘Thank you to all my coaches and teammates that have pushed me to become a better player and have helped me in my journey at the club.

‘I will forever be grateful for the past 8 years I’ve had with this club.’

Among those to wish him luck on his next chapter was Jesse Derry, who himself left Palace in 205, for Chelsea. He is now on loan at Sporting CP.