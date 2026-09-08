Fulham are keen to tie Calvin Bassey to a new long-term contract but remain relaxed about his situation, with a club option already in place that would keep him at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2028.

The Nigeria international’s present deal expires next summer, leaving him, as things stand, with just a year remaining.

The Cottagers, however, can trigger a one-year extension, stretching his stay through to June 2028. That clause has removed any sense of urgency, even as the club look to reward a defender who has become a fixture in the side.

Bassey arrived from Ajax in July 2023 on a four-year agreement and has since developed into one of Fulham’s most dependable performers.

Versatile enough to play at centre-back or left-back, the 26-year-old won the club’s Player of the Season award in 2024/25 and remains a regular under new head cÁlvarolvaro Arbeloa. His physicality, recovery pace and left foot have made him a key member of the squad this term.

Sources indicate that talks over a fresh contract are expected to begin soon. There is no panic. Bassey is understood to be happy in West London and settled in the dressing room.

Interest from Serie A has been noted, with Inter Milan among the clubs to have monitored the Italy-born defender for a number of windows. Admiration from the peninsula is hardly surprising given his profile, yet sources suggest he is content at Fulham and open to remaining if suitable terms can be found.

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Fulham expected to tie down Calvin Bassey

For Fulham, continuity is the priority. Activating the option in Bassey’s contract would protect a valuable asset and strengthen their negotiating position should offers arrive.

A new deal would be preferable, securing a defender who has already delivered more than three seasons of consistent Premier League service and has plenty of years left at elite level.

Bassey has made 105 appearances for Fulham so far and is a key reason why they have established themselves as a sotop-flight outfittfir in recent years.

Clarity on the defender’s future should follow in the coming weeks.

For now, Fulham hold the stronger hand and are focused on getting their Premier League season on track.

They have lost their first three games of the season and sit joint-bottom of the table. Speculation over Arbeloa’s future is already beginning to circulate, and we have another story to follow on that topic this afternoon.