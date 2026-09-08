Chelsea are understood to be in a strong position to land Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with sources stating the club have made fresh moves ahead of a potential January transfer, TEAMtalk understands.

The West London side are seeking another central midfielder after selling Enzo Fernandez and seeing a deal for Monaco’s Lamine Camara collapse.

With numbers stretched, Malo Gusto has been used in midfield to provide extra cover, but Chelsea will prioritise a dedicated central option when the window opens.

Camara remains a target, yet Scott is viewed as a particularly strong candidate. The England Under-21 international has shown composure on the ball, sharp passing range and the physicality needed in the Premier League.

His existing top-flight experience is regarded as a significant advantage over untested overseas alternatives, and we have long reported Chelsea’s interest in the Bournemouth star.

A move to London and the chance to play for Chelsea is also seen as attractive for Scott. Sources close to the player indicate he would welcome the step up and the opportunity to compete at a club with European ambitions.

Bournemouth will not sell cheaply mid-season, and any agreement would require a sizeable fee plus add-ons. Chelsea, however, are prepared to meet those demands if they can secure a player who fits both the tactical profile and the dressing-room dynamic they want.

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Chelsea ready to launch big Alex Scott move

The combination of Chelsea’s clear need, Scott’s suitability and his personal interest in the switch has left the Blues well placed.

Should negotiations progress and the 23-year-old becomes the priority target, a deal could be completed in January, giving the new arrival time to settle before the run-in.

Gusto’s versatility has papered over cracks in recent weeks, yet the club hierarchy accept that a specialist midfielder is required for the long term.

Scott’s ability to play in a pivot or as an advanced eight makes him a flexible addition who could ease the burden on existing players and restore balance to the engine room.

This season, the youngster has built on his impressive form. He’s already provided a goal and an assist, following a 2025/26 campaign where he notched four and one respectively.

Whether Camara re-enters the picture or not, Chelsea’s focus has sharpened on a Premier League-ready option. Scott currently ticks every box.

He is under contract until 2028, but the Blues are poised to test Bournemouth’s resolve in a big way in January.

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