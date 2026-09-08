‘Big concern’ for Man Utd as Rooney blasts two costly transfer errors

Wayne Rooney is worried Manchester United will not be able to properly compete in the Champions League this season after making two mistakes during the summer transfer window.

The main focus for United heading into the summer was to bolster their midfield, replacing the likes of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte in the process. The Red Devils missed out on key targets such as Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes but did manage to sign Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba.

Michael Carrick’s side also made Karl Darlow their new backup goalkeeper, signing him on a free transfer from Leeds United, while £8million was spent on England U18 left winger Tynan Thompson, too.

The latter joined from Tottenham Hotspur and is understood to have great potential, though he will spend the current campaign with United’s U21 side.

United fans were left frustrated that club chiefs decided against signing a new left-back to help out Luke Shaw, despite making contact for Lewis Hall, Alejandro Balde and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

United also rejected a deadline-day approach from Everton for backup striker Joshua Zirkzee. Ideally, Carrick probably would have liked to offload the Dutchman and bring in a new centre-forward to rival Benjamin Sesko.

Reacting to the 2-2 draw with Everton on the Stick to United podcast, Rooney said: “I just felt, and the Everton game showed me what I felt as well, they [United] were the better team, had a lot of control in the game, but a lack of a No 9, so for whatever reason Sesko is not fully fit, he missed pre-season.

“[They’re] lacking a No 9, full-back position in terms of competition for places.

“I thought Luke Shaw was really good [against Everton], [he] possibly could have got closer for the first goal, but I thought he played really well, and that connection with Rashford was good.

“But I think with Dalot and Mazraoui coming on, for a team who want to compete and compete at the top end of the Premier League… [it’s] great getting back in the Champions League but you want to get in the Champions League and try to compete as well.

“Are we going to win the Champions League? Probably not. You never know, but probably not.

“But you want a squad of players who are going to compete, and I think Michael has been left short on that.

Carrick should be ‘asking questions’ of Man Utd – Rooney

“Luke is not going to play every game, Dalot and Mazraoui coming on at left-back, again, we’re seeing too many players playing in unfamiliar positions to them.

“And I think that’s where the club should have went out and got players to help.

“You would certainly be asking questions. I know Michael has come out and said he’s happy with the players they’ve got in.

“I don’t think any manager is happy, you always want more. More players and help for your team on the pitch.

“The back line I don’t think is the strongest. Harry Maguire is probably the first-choice centre-back, then you’ve got Martinez who has got his injury problems, Heaven, who has got a lot of potential and I really like but it is potential and we’ve not seen enough of him. Full-back area is a big concern.”

United have installed Newcastle star Hall as their top target for the left-back position, and the 22-year-old has reportedly decided his future.