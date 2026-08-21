Gary Neville reveals why Berta masterstroke Arsenal signing has already secured another title win

Gary Neville is convinced that the ‘brilliant’ Arsenal signing of Bruno Guimaraes this summer has already secured Mikel Arteta’s side back-to-back Premier League titles.

The Gunners secured their first top-flight title in more than 20 years last season, but Arteta is looking to build on that success by freshening up his squad ahead of the current campaign.

Exciting winger Christos Tzolis made an immediate impression with his performance in the Community Shield rout of Manchester City, while the Arsenal backline is being bolstered by the £50m-plus signing of Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa.

However, the most notable addition to date has been the capture of Newcastle skipper Guimaraes, who completed a £75m move to Emirates Stadium earlier this month after spending four years on Tyneside.

The 28-year-old helped the Magpies claim their first major trophy in 70 years when they won the Carabao Cup in 2025, while also leading the club to Champions League qualification during his time there.

And Neville thinks the signing of Guimaraes by sporting director Andrea Berta is a masterstroke move for the Gunners, ahead of them starting their title defence at home to newly-promoted Coventry City on Friday evening.

“I would have backed Arsenal for the Premier League anyway but I think the Bruno Guimaraes signing just secures the title for Arsenal,” Neville said on The Overlap.

“I love him, he’s a massive, massive character and personality. I think that’s a massive addition.

“The Guimaraes signing is massive, he’s a brilliant player. To get him from Newcastle United for £75m, that’s a big signing.”

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Merino hails ‘amazing’ Guimaraes capture

Meanwhile, World Cup Mikel Merino has also been impressed with Arsenal’s business when it comes to adding the Brazilian to a midfield that already includes Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Myles Lewis-Skelly and himself.

Indeed, Merino, when asked about Guimaraes, said: “Amazing signing. He has proved throughout these years how good he is at Newcastle.

“He showed it in pre-season as well. A lot of composure, technical ability, a lot of defensive effort as well.

“So it’s a very good signing. A top player, but we have many of those in this team. So everyone that comes to help the team is welcome.”

In terms of Arsenal’s overall engine room strength, the Spaniard added: “Honestly, it’s unreal. Probably the best midfield in football.

“The amount of quality that we have there, with every player that can come on the pitch and make a good shift. It’s great.

“That’s good for the team. That’s good for the squad. It raises everyone’s level because if you have a bad day, the one that is close to you is going to do a great job.

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“I think we have an amazing squad. The hunger is still there. Not because we won it last season, we’re going to be happy with it.

“We want more and more and more and we want every trophy possible. That’s the best quality of this team. Not only the amount of depth that we have, the quality that we have in every position, but that hunger.”