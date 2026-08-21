Savinho to Tottenham smashes transfer record as Romano confirms second deal ‘agreed’

Manchester City will break their transfer record regarding sales when Tottenham buy Savinho, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a second big-money Spurs deal is now ‘agreed’.

Tottenham’s colossal squad overhaul continues at a rapid rate, with Spurs fully intending to sign three new forwards – all of whom could be regular starters – in the final days of the summer transfer window.

An entirely new front line is desired, with Cody Gakpo eyed for the left, Omar Marmoush up front, and Savinho on the right.

Tottenham have long since agreed personal terms with Man City’s Savinho and on Wednesday night, our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed a club-to-club agreement had been struck. Bailey also verified the identity of the player City are pushing to sign as Savinho’s replacement.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has now confirmed that agreement has been sealed, and it’s for an eye-watering sum.

Tottenham paying £85m package for Savinho

He wrote: ‘Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to sign Manchester City winger Savinho in a deal that could be worth up to £85million.

‘Spurs are set to pay £75m up front, plus £10m in potential bonuses for the Brazilian – £5m of which are highly achievable.’

At £85m, Savinho will become Man City’s most expensive ever sale, surpassing the £81m Atletico Madrid paid to sign Julian Alvarez two years ago.

The £85m fee will surprise many, though one theory currently circulating in the media regards Spurs and City unofficially agreeing to bump Savinho’s price tag up.

The reasoning why is simple – Spurs are also planning to sign Marmoush, and City are due to pay the Egyptian’s former club, Eintracht Frankfurt, a portion of the proceeds via a sell-on clause.

As such, Tottenham would pay over the odds for Savinho, with the trade-off being they then pay under the odds for Marmoush, meaning City end up sending less of their profits over to Frankfurt.

In any case, what is clear is Marmoush is expected to follow Savinho to north London, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the 27-year-old has agreed personal terms with Spurs.

Omar Marmoush agrees personal terms with Spurs

He wrote on X: ‘Tottenham also confident to get Omar Marmoush deal done after Savinho deal agreed tonight.

‘Negotiations at advanced stages for the Egyptian forward. Personal terms agreed earlier this week and #THFC confident.’

The belief is the double signing will cost £150m. With Savinho moving for £85m, that would mean Marmoush joins Tottenham for a package totalling £65m.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo is the final piece of the puzzle for Spurs and personal terms with the Dutchman are in place.

However, Liverpool won’t sell Gakpo until they’ve signed, or at the very least lined up, two more wingers after Victor Munoz.

Bradley Barcola is the No 1 target and personal terms were long since agreed, while the Reds have also seen a £50m bid for Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh turned down.

Liverpool have also agreed personal terms with Barcola’s teammate at PSG, Ibrahim Mbaye. Club-to-club discussions with PSG regarding both payers are taking place on a daily basis.

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