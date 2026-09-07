Viktor Gyokeres, could be part of an Arsenal swap deal in January

Arsenal frontman Viktor Gyokeres faces a long and difficult season ahead of him just a year after a £64m move to Emirates Stadium, with one pundit explaining why he’s never getting a start again, and with fresh reports now claiming a shock swap deal for an England international striker could be on the cards.

The Swede has started the first three games on the bench, seeing just 12 minutes of action to date after coming on during the closing stages of Sunday’s win over Chelsea.

Signed from Sporting for £64million last summer, Gyokeres actually netted 21 goals in all competitions in his first campaign at Arsenal, but is currently playing second fiddle to the in-form Kai Havertz at Emirates Stadium.

Germany international Havertz netted his second goal in three Premier League outings against Chelsea and looks pivotal to the exciting brand of football Mikel Arteta wants from his side this season.

Add in the fact that the Gunners pushed hard to bring in Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez over the summer, and it does appear that Gyokeres’ days in north London could well be numbered.

And now, a speculative X account has claimed Arsenal have opened talks over letting Gyokeres move to the Saudi Pro League in January, with England international Ivan Toney potentially coming in the other direction.

While also referencing a new Arsenal contract is imminent for Arteta, they claim that Emirates officials have ‘discussed a potential January swap deal with Al-Ahli that would see Viktor Gyökeres move to Saudi Arabia in exchange for Ivan Toney’.

Toney has scored six goals in as many games for Al-Ahli this season and netted an impressive 78 times in 99 outings for the Saudi outfit in total.

The 30-year-old was heavily tipped to return to the Premier League over the summer, with Manchester United and Tottenham the main frontrunners for his signature.

But it appears a January switch to the red half of north London could be on the cards, depending on how accurate the report actually is.

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Gyokeres ‘never’ starting ahead of Havertz

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks Gyokeres is “never” going to start ahead of Havertz.

After Arsenal’s impressive comeback win over London rivals Chelsea, Carragher outlined the importance of Havertz to Arteta’s system and why it probably spells curtains for Gyokeres.

Carragher said: “To displace Kai Havertz out this team, you’re talking about one of the best players in the world, that’s what you have to get.

“It has to be an Ian Wright, guaranteed 30 goals a season, a Thierry Henry. Gyokeres is never taking Havertz’s place, not ever. Morgan Rogers I’m not sure [would have], as well.

“It’s not about how good they are just in attack, it’s what they give you for the team. One of the reasons why you can’t break Arsenal down as a team is how well they press from the front.

“But then when the opposition get through that, they all get behind the ball, and Havertz is about 25, 30 yards from his goal.

“You go and ask a world-class striker to do that, I guy who’s obsessed with his numbers and his goals to come back and do that, he won’t do that.”

Former Premier League striker Charlie Austin, meanwhile, also questioned whether Gyokeres has a future in north London.

He told talkSPORT: “Does Gyokeres fit that style of Arsenal have got? I’m not too sure. From now until January, is he going to play enough games?

“I know Arsenal have got the games coming up, but does he fit into this team when Havertz is playing the way he is since the start of the season? I don’t think so.

“Last year Gyokeres was the talisman, that is what he was brought in to do. But I just look around at what Arsenal have got and where they have strengthened in a lot of areas, and there’s lots of goals in that Arsenal team.”

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