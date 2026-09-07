Jadon Sancho is in talks with at least two Premier League clubs over a potential move, with fresh approaches made for the former Manchester United winger in the last week, TEAMtalk has been told.

The 26-year-old is currently a free agent and, as such, can complete a move outside the transfer window, giving him additional time to assess his options and find the right club.

TEAMtalk understands that two English clubs have made fresh approaches for Sancho in recent days, although their identities have not yet been disclosed.

Sancho has interest from across the world, with clubs in Turkey, the Saudi Pro League and the UAE are also keen to explore a deal for the former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United winger.

However, a return to the Premier League remains a genuine possibility, with the latest approaches giving Sancho another avenue to consider as he weighs up his next move.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Borussia Dortmund had shown an interest in bringing Sancho back to Germany, and the Bundesliga club remain keen on that prospect.

Dortmund signed Ethan Nwaneri on loan from Arsenal in the closing days of the window, but they also lost one of the star summer signings in Giannis Konstantelias through injury, and he is set to miss most of the season, which means they have been looking at other options.

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Dortmund exploring Sancho return

Dortmund know Sancho well from his first spell at the club, where he established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers before securing his £73million move to Man Utd in 2021.

Dortmund are therefore one of the options available to Sancho, but their interest is now being weighed alongside approaches from elsewhere.

There is also significant interest outside Europe, with clubs in the Saudi Pro League continuing to monitor his situation and Turkish sides also showing an appetite for a deal.

Dubai-based side, Arabian Falcons. managed by Jonjo Shelvey, have also made their interest known – but it remains to be seen whether Sancho regards that as a serious option.

Sancho spent last season on loan with Aston Villa and put in some good performances, but ultimately failed to find consistency and scored only twice in 39 appearances.

He will hope he can rediscover his form at his next club, but it remains to be seen whether he opts for another Premier League challenge, returns to Dortmund or heads elsewhere.

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