Real Madrid legend Dani Carvajal has been offered to Liverpool and Manchester City

Dani Carvajal has been offered to Liverpool and Manchester City by intermediaries exploring options for the free agent, while Fulham have also been approached over a potential move for the legendary right-back, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The 34-year-old has been a free agent throughout the summer after leaving Real Madrid following 13 years with Los Blancos, bringing an end to an illustrious spell at the Santiago Bernabéu that saw him win an incredible 26 major honours, including the Champions League on six occasions.

Carvajal has held talks with numerous clubs in Spain since becoming available, while there has also been interest from MLS, the Saudi Pro League and elsewhere in Europe.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Spain international is keen to continue playing and is actively considering his options as he looks for the right opportunity.

We can confirm that Fulham have a potential interest in Carvajal and there is a prospect of him moving to Craven Cottage.

A move to Fulham could also see Carvajal reunited with former Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa, who is now at the west London club and knows the defender well from their time together in Madrid.

However, Fulham are not the only Premier League club to have been presented with the opportunity.

TEAMtalk understands intermediaries have also offered Carvajal to Liverpool and Manchester City, with both clubs potentially having room for additional full-back cover.

The availability of a player with Carvajal’s experience makes him an interesting proposition for clubs looking to add depth without having to pay a transfer fee.

Carvajal spent 13 years at Real Madrid after returning to the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013 and established himself as one of the finest right-backs of his generation…

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Liverpool, Man City weighing up Carvajal offer

He leaves Madrid with an exceptional trophy haul and having played at the highest level throughout his career, while he has also been a key figure for Spain.

At 34, Carvajal is now looking for a club where he can continue to contribute rather than bringing his playing career to an end.

That desire has prompted intermediaries to explore a wide range of possibilities, with England now emerging as a serious option.

Fulham’s interest is particularly intriguing given Arbeloa’s presence, with the possibility of the former Madrid defender working with someone he knows from his time at the Bernabéu.

Liverpool and Manchester City, meanwhile, have both been offered the chance to sign Carvajal as they assess their options for experienced defensive cover.

Neither club has been identified as having made a firm commitment to a deal at this stage, but the fact that Carvajal has been offered to both demonstrates the level of interest in securing his services.

There is also interest outside England, meaning Carvajal has a number of potential destinations available to him.

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