Blackburn Rovers rebuffed late interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, in defensive starlet Tom Atcheson, TEAMtalk understands.

Atcheson is rapidly emerging as one of the finest young defensive prospects outside the Premier League and has attracted significant attention from clubs at the top of the English game.

We previously revealed that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur had been keeping a close eye on the teenager, with Blackburn moving to secure his future by handing him a new contract at Ewood Park.

However, that agreement did not stop the interest in the 19-year-old, who was the subject of multiple approaches before the transfer deadline.

We can confirm that Chelsea were among the clubs to make an approach for Atcheson, with BlueCo exploring the possibility of bringing the highly-rated centre-back into their wider group.

Blackburn, though, were not prepared to entertain the interest and resisted Chelsea’s approach as they made clear their determination to retain their prized defensive prospect.

We understand Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Crystal Palace also made enquiries regarding Atcheson before the deadline, underlining the level of interest that has developed around the Northern Ireland international.

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Blackburn stand firm on Atcheson as Chelsea join race

Atcheson made his senior Northern Ireland debut earlier this year, adding international experience to a rapid rise at club level.

Atcheson has established himself as one of the most closely watched young defenders outside the top flight, with his performances for Blackburn attracting attention from clubs who see him as a potential long-term Premier League player.

His emergence is particularly significant for Rovers, who regard him as their best young prospect since Adam Wharton came through at Ewood Park before securing his move to Crystal Palace.

Wharton’s development and subsequent transfer to Palace has provided a clear indication of the level Atcheson could eventually reach, but Blackburn have no desire to accelerate his departure.

The new contract was viewed as an important step in protecting the club’s position, and the fact that Rovers subsequently rejected multiple approaches demonstrates how highly they value the teenager.

Chelsea’s interest is another indication of the quality of Atcheson’s potential, with BlueCo continuing to monitor emerging talent and looking to secure players who could develop into first-team assets.

Manchester City and Liverpool are also understood to have retained an interest, while Newcastle, Sunderland and Palace have all made enquiries as Premier League clubs assess the defender’s development.

As mentioned, Man Utd and Tottenham have previously been among the clubs watching Atcheson closely, meaning the teenager is now firmly on the radar of a significant number of top-flight sides.

For Blackburn, however, the immediate priority is keeping control of his development.

The club believe Atcheson has the potential to become a major player and were unwilling to sacrifice that development for a late-window transfer, regardless of the calibre of clubs showing interest.

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