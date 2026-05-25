Brighton agree winger’s exit as Newcastle, Everton among SEVEN Prem sides chasing surprise coup – Exclusive

Newcastle and Everton are among seven Premier League clubs battling to sign Solly March after Brighton & Hove Albion agreed to let the long-serving winger leave the club this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Brighton held an option to extend the 31-year-old’s contract by a further 12 months, but following discussions between the player and the club — including talks with March’s camp led by agent Tony Finnigan — an agreement has now been reached that the winger will depart the AMEX Stadium after more than a decade of service.

The decision brings an emotional end to March’s Brighton career after he surpassed 300 appearances for the Seagulls and established himself as one of the club’s modern-era success stories.

TEAMtalk understands the news of his availability on a free transfer has already sparked significant interest across both the Premier League and Championship.

March remains hugely admired within English football due to his versatility, technical quality and experience at top-flight level.

Widely regarded as possessing one of the strongest and most reliable left feet in the Premier League, the former Brighton star is capable of operating in multiple positions across defence, midfield and attack — a flexibility viewed as particularly attractive by several clubs seeking experienced additions this summer.

The winger is also now fully fit again after overcoming knee surgery which disrupted part of his recent Brighton career.

Newcastle, Everton among Premier League sides chasing Solly March

TEAMtalk can confirm Newcastle United, Everton, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Fulham have all made expressions of interest regarding a potential move.

Newly-promoted Coventry City and Ipswich Town are also firmly in the race and view March as the type of experienced Premier League-quality signing capable of strengthening their squads significantly ahead of next season.

Coventry and Ipswich are both understood to believe March’s leadership, versatility and technical ability could prove invaluable as they prepare for the challenge of surviving in the top flight.

There is also strong interest from the Championship. Relegated duo West Ham United and Wolves are both keen to add high-profile and proven quality to their squads as they prepare for promotion pushes next season.

TEAMtalk understands both clubs see March as a statement-calibre addition capable of bringing creativity, professionalism and elite-level experience into their dressing rooms.

Despite his age, March’s market appeal remains extremely strong due to the nature of his availability and his proven ability to perform consistently in the Premier League.

Those close to the player believe he still has several years left at a high level and sources suggest he is now carefully assessing the next step of his career with multiple attractive options already emerging.

For Brighton, March’s departure marks the end of another important chapter in the club’s recent rise.

But for a growing list of interested clubs, TEAMtalk understands the opportunity to sign an experienced Premier League performer on a free transfer is already being viewed as one of the most attractive market opportunities of the summer.

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