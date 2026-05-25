Aston Villa won’t be signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer if his recent eight-word message is anything to go by, though a report has outlined which ‘proven’ Newcastle goalscorer they’re now looking at instead.

Unai Emery was the driving force behind Aston Villa bringing Marcus Rashford in on loan part-way through the 2024/25 campaign.

Rashford shone at Villa Park, though upon returning to Man Utd that summer, set his sights on realising his dream by signing for Barcelona.

That dream came true and in his loan season at the Camp Nou, Rashford helped Barcelona win their second successive LaLiga title.

Barcelona want to re-sign Rashford, with manager Hansi Flick instructing the club to bring the winger back on a permanent deal.

Barca can simply trigger their €30m option to buy, but as yet, the cash-strapped Spanish giant are content to bide their time and explore other deal structures. A second loan or a permanent move with a friendlier payment structure (not paying €30m up front and in full) is in their thinking.

Accordingly, the door has been left ajar for other suitors to explore moves. Aston Villa are one such club, with Mundo Deportivo recently claiming Emery would ‘push hard’ for a reunion with Rashford.

However, it’s well documented Rashford wants to return to Barcelona next year. And if there was any doubt about that, it’s been put to bed by the player himself.

In a post on Instagram that included a highlights video of his title-winning season in Spain, Rashford wrote the caption: “Always a pleasure. Season 25/26 hungry for more.”

With Rashford determined to sign for Barca and and Barca only, Villa must look elsewhere for a fresh injection of pace and goals on the flanks.

The latest from the Daily Mail has confirmed Emery wants a new winger as well as a central midfielder.

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The report also noted the void on the wing position could be filled by way of Harvey Barnes up at Newcastle.

Aston Villa could sign Harvey Barnes from Newcastle

The report read: ‘Harvey Barnes is among the players on Aston Villa’s list as they try to add pace to their attack for next season’s Champions League campaign.’

The 28-year-old cost roughly £38m when signed from Leicester City in 2023. During his three years at St. James’ Park, Barnes has shown he knows where the net is.

He notched 16 goals this season across all competitions, including six goals in the Champions League.

His overall record at Newcastle stands at an exceedingly healthy 30 goals in 120 appearances. Making those returns all the more impressive is the fact he’s been used off the bench more than he would have liked, and there are no penalties involved.

Accordingly, the Mail describe Barnes as a ‘proven’ scorer, and Villa will now weigh up bidding for the Newcastle ace.

Regarding cost, Newcastle would reportedly look to recoup ‘the majority’ of the £38m they paid. In other words, a deal shouldn’t cost more than £38m, but probably can’t be struck for much less.

Newcastle are open to selling one or two of their best players this summer in order to fund a much-needed rebuild.

Villa, meanwhile, are still restricted on how ambitious they can be in the market as they navigate staying in line with spending rules in the Premier League.

As such, Barnes – who wouldn’t be the sexiest or most expensive of signings but clearly knows where the goal is – could prove a shrewd addition.

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