Bernardo Silva has held positive talks with Atletico Madrid as the Spanish giants attempt to hijack Juventus’ move for the Manchester City legend, TEAMtalk understands.

Juventus have been pushing strongly to land the Portugal international and, as TEAMtalk previously revealed, the Serie A giants were confident of pulling off a major triple raid on the Premier League this summer.

The Turin club have already made significant progress in discussions for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Tottenham loanee Randal Kolo-Muani, with both players having agreed terms in principle over potential moves.

Silva was also firmly in Juventus’ sights and sources indicate talks with the 30-year-old have progressed very positively in recent weeks.

However, TEAMtalk understands Atletico Madrid have now accelerated their pursuit and emerged as a major threat to Juve’s hopes of securing the midfielder.

Bernardo Silva considering Atletico Madrid move

Sources close to the situation have confirmed Atletico’s interest has genuinely captured Silva’s attention, with the Spanish club presenting a proposal very similar to Juventus’ current offer.

TEAMtalk understands both clubs are offering the Portuguese star a two-year contract with the option of an additional season.

Silva is currently assessing his options carefully as he prepares to bring down the curtain on a hugely successful spell at Manchester City.

The former Monaco playmaker remains one of the most admired midfielders in European football and interest in his situation has intensified significantly following confirmation of his impending departure from the Etihad.

TEAMtalk can confirm that, outside of Saudi Arabia, the biggest financial proposal currently on the table comes from Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Despite that lucrative offer, sources indicate Silva’s preference remains to continue competing at the highest level within one of Europe’s major leagues.

The Portuguese international has also rejected the possibility of a sentimental return to former club Monaco despite exploratory contact earlier this year.

Atletico now believe they have a genuine opportunity to win the race.

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Silva to be joined at Atleti by John Stones?

The Spanish side are undergoing another important squad rebuild under Diego Simeone and Silva is viewed internally as an ideal fit due to his tactical intelligence, versatility and relentless work ethic.

Atletico sporting director Mateu Alemany further fuelled speculation surrounding the move ahead of this weekend’s clash with Villarreal.

When asked directly about Silva, Alemany replied: “A great player, no doubt about it.”

TEAMtalk understands Atletico’s summer plans extend beyond Silva as they continue targeting significant Premier League additions.

Talks are progressing over a move for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, while the club are also exploring defensive reinforcements.

Interestingly, Atletico have also been informed about the availability of Silva’s now former Manchester City teammate John Stones.

As TEAMtalk recently revealed, the England defender is attracting widespread interest across Europe and Atletico are among the clubs now assessing whether a move could become possible.

For now, Silva’s future remains open, but Atletico’s late intervention has significantly complicated Juventus’ hopes of completing one of the standout free-agent deals of the summer window.

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