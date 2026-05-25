According to reports, Liverpool star Joe Gomez is expected ‘to quit’ the Premier League giants this summer, while there is an update on Ibrahima Konate.

Gomez has been heavily linked with an exit from Liverpool over the past couple of years, partly because he has only been a bit-part player under head coach Arne Slot.

Injuries have also derailed the England international in recent seasons, and Liverpool chiefs could opt to cash in on the versatile defender as he enters the final year of his current contract.

In recent months, Serie A giants AC Milan have been mooted as a likely destination for Gomez, with Football Insider and ex-Everton chief executive Keith Wyness reporting that he is ‘to quit’ Liverpool this summer as they have a ‘replacement lined up’ for next season.

Wyness told Football Insider: “He’s been a good servant, but I do think it’s time for Gomez to go.”

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‘Clarity’ on Konate’s future due to be announced

Wyness continued: “This is again going to be another busy window. It looks like Liverpool, after injuries and certain things as well, have got to get this one right.

“The defence is crucial again for them as it was previously when they didn’t get Marc Guehi.

“So, yes, I think Gomez will go. I think it is time to go. And there needs to be a freshness coming into Liverpool and certainly at the back.

“I know there’s been a few targets they’ve looked at, but I think Gomez is one that will go.”

A new centre-back will be especially required at Liverpool if Konate also opts to leave upon the expiry of his contract next month.

We have reported this month that there are two reasons behind the delay regarding a new contract for Konate, while journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Sunday that ‘clarity on his future is expected imminently’.

In an interview last month, Konate claimed he is “close to an agreement” with Liverpool over a contract extension.

Konate said: “There are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement.

“I think everyone wished for that for as soon as possible but we are in a good way.”

He added: “For sure, there is a big chance that I’m here next season. This is what I’ve always wanted.

“I’m waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask Richard what I said to him in September, November before everyone talked about everything and he’s going to say something to make everyone quiet.

“When he’s going to reply, you will see. I just wish that.”

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