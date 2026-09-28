Chelsea pressing hard to sign Barcelona defender in January as Xabi Alonso drives deal – report

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso wants to bring Alejandro Balde to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona, according to a report, as former Blues star Frank Leboeuf names the player that the London club should sell.

Jorrel Hato and Pep Chavarria are the two recognised left-backs in the current Chelsea squad.

Chelsea signed 28-year-old Spanish left-back Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano only in the summer transfer window.

However, it has emerged in the Spanish media that Alonso wants another Spanish left-back to join him at Chelsea.

According to Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has over 22,000 followers on X, Chelsea are “pressing hard” to sign Balde from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Liverpool and AC Milan are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old Spanish left-back.

Balde has fallen behind in the pecking order under Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and is said to be open to leaving Spotify Camp Nou.

Jesus wrote on X at 10:21am on September 28: EXCLUSIVE: “As we already revealed, Alejandro Balde’s future is red-hot.

“Liverpool maintains a very high level of interest, but Chelsea and AC Milan are pressing hard to land him in this very winter transfer window.

“Xabi Alonso greatly values his profile for the London side, while in Milan, Ruben Amorim isn’t convinced with Morera as a left wing-back and sees the Spaniard as the definitive solution to his problems on that flank.

“The internal reality is complex: Balde doesn’t factor into Hansi Flick’s plans due to private matters.

“Although the youth academy product remains determined to succeed at the club of his life, he knows that both Xavi Expart and Joao Cancelo are ahead of him in the rotation.

“For the first time, the player is starting to see his departure from Barca as a completely real option.”

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Chelsea urged to ‘sell’ Estevao

While it remains to be seen if Chelsea firm up their interest in Balde and make a bid for the 22-year-old, Frank Leboeuf believes that Estevao needs to leave Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old Brazil international winger has played only 23 minutes in the Premier League under Alonso so far this season.

Metro quotes former Chelsea star Leboeuf as saying: “I think Estevao might have to leave Chelsea and it’s a shame because he is a pure talent.

“But Xabi Alonso proved at Leverkusen that his system works by going undefeated and winning the Bundesliga. Why change it?

“He joined Chelsea when Estevao was already there, but he didn’t specifically choose him.

“Estevao might be sacrificed. It might be time to sell him.

“If you’re not going to use him, sell him, because he deserves to play and could be well-utilised by other teams. He has great talent.

“If Xabi Alonso doesn’t need him, why keep him instead of letting him move elsewhere?”

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