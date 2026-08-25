Hull City are closing on the signing of highly-rated Union Berlin forward Ilyas Ansah after presenting a formal offer worth €22 million, inclusive of performance-related bonuses and with the striker having agreed a multi-year contract, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Sources close to the negotiations indicate that both clubs remain optimistic a transfer can be finalised in the coming days, with only minor contractual details still under discussion.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian-born striker has emerged as a priority target for the Tigers following their promotion to the Premier League.

Hull’s recruitment team has been monitoring Ansah’s progress closely throughout the previous Bundesliga campaign, during which the young forward demonstrated sharp movement, clinical finishing and an ability to link play effectively.

He is also seen as perfect for the Premier League.

Advanced talks between the East Yorkshire club and Union Berlin have been ongoing for several weeks. The German side are understood to value Ansah highly but are prepared to sanction a sale provided the financial package meets their valuation.

The inclusion of add-ons has helped bridge the gap between the two parties, and representatives from both clubs are now fine-tuning the structure of the agreement in a deal that will be the third biggest in the club’s history when it goes through…

Ansah says yes to Hull City transfer

Indeed, only Nobel Mendy (€23.6m from Rayo Vallecano) and Konstantinos Tzolakis (€23.3m from Olympiacos) – both arrivals coming this summer – will have cost more in Hull City’s history in what manager Sergej Jakirovic hopes will prove another vital addition to his side.

The Tigers beat Manchester United 2-0 on their return to the Premier League and will hope the capture of Ansah will continue the feel-good factor at the MKM Stadium.

Sources can reveal that Hull have made significant progress in personal terms with the player himself. A long-term contract has been verbally agreed, reflecting the club’s desire to secure Ansah’s future at the MKM Stadium.

The proposed deal is understood to run for five years with the option of a further season, offering the young striker a substantial increase in wages and the opportunity to test himself in England’s top flight.

Ansah’s potential arrival would represent a significant statement of intent from Hull as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of a demanding Premier League season, which started well with a victory over Manchester United. The club’s hierarchy believe the forward possesses the physical attributes and technical quality required to make an immediate impact.

Further updates are expected once the remaining formalities between the clubs have been resolved. Should the transfer be completed without any major U-turns, Ansah would become a big signing in Hull’s bid to beat the drop.

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