Ross Barkley would be a great signing for Leeds as uncertainty continues over his future at Chelsea, according to one observer.

The 28-year-old has impressed at times for the Blues, but he has never proved an out-and-out starter. He therefore spent last season on loan at Aston Villa and looked to get away again in the summer.

However, a deal with West Brom fell through because of Barkley’s high wages.

As such, he has remained a peripheral player under manager Thomas Tuchel this season. As the January transfer window approaches, though, his future is coming back into view.

Leeds have recruited in all areas but midfield in recent windows under boss Marcelo Bielsa. They consequently have interest in signing Barkley, potentially on a loan deal.

Meanwhile, one reporter has claimed that Chelsea want £14million for a permanent deal for their 33-time England international. In any case, pundit Alex McLeish has backed Leeds to sign him, despite the hurdles of a potential loan deal.

“Ross has got great quality. Whenever you see him coming on the pitch you think: ‘Wow, that guy is so talented’,” McLeish told Football Insider.

“It’s just about him getting regular football because there’s a bit of inconsistency about him.

I would have thought a player like that could enhance Leeds, so yes, get it done.

“You should only take loan guys if they’re extremely shrewd business. You need to be targeting the right players.

“If there’s a player available for loan then you know his parent club are not playing him too often. That is problem number one.

“Problem number two is how do you get the quality loanee in and where are they? That’s where it comes down to the recruitment team.”

Barkley has featured in only 11 matches in all competitions this season, including just five Premier League games.

Barkley also an Everton target

As well as Leeds, though, Everton are reportedly considering a transfer for Barkley to bring him back to Goodison Park.

The midfielder rose through the ranks at Everton before becoming a first-team star.

Ross Barkley linked with Everton return Chelsea's Ross Barkley has been linked with a move back to Everton.

He spent five years in the Toffees first team before moving to Chelsea.

Everton boss Rafael Benitez is looking to Barkley to add to his injury-hit squad.