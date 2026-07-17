Mo Salah strikes ‘agreement’ over SHOCK move with Liverpool hero STAYING in Europe – report

Mo Salah's next move after Liverpool is getting closer

Mohamed Salah has struck an agreement on personal terms with his potential next club, with the Liverpool legend set to STAY in European football, according to reports.

The Egyptian superstar, now 34, has not been short of options after leaving Liverpool this summer, ending one of the most successful spells in Premier League history.

During nine seasons at Anfield, Salah scored a monumental 257 goals in 442 games for the Reds to sit third on their all-time top scorers list and helped the club win eight major honours.

TEAMtalk revealed in an update yesterday that Inter Miami, San Diego FC, and Sporting Kansas City from MLS have all been trying to convince Salah to join.

We also confirmed that ‘an increasingly ambitious Besiktas’ have held talks with Salah’s representatives, and so too have fellow Turkish side Fenerbahce, despite both clubs knowing any agreement would be ‘hugely complex financially’.

Despite all of that, a move to the Saudi Pro League has always been considered the most likely outcome for the forward by well-placed sources.

However, according to journalist Santi Aouna, Besiktas have made a stunning breakthrough in negotiations.

” Verbal agreement reached with Mohamed Salah to join Besiktas on a free transfer. Salary worth around €10m per year + €2m bonuses,” Aouna posted on X. “One-year contract with an option for an additional year.”

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Salah future to be decided ‘very soon’

Signing Salah would be a monumental statement from Besiktas.

The agreement reported by Aouna is yet to be backed up by other outlets so far, however, so must be taken with a pinch of salt for now.

It is also worth noting that Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, posted on X earlier today: “We still do not know where Mohamed will play next season but we may know very soon.”

The post went live at 9.30am, so it is possible an agreement has been struck with Besiktas since then.

Salah remains one of the biggest names in world football. Besiktas are in the race, but it would come as a huge shock if the Saudi Pro League wasn’t his destination, given the amount of work they’ve put into trying to bring him to the Gulf State.

It will be a very interesting few days in determining Salah’s future.

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