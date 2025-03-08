Bayern Munich won’t stand in the way of a winger who wants to leave in the summer, and Liverpool have enquired into the signing that is expected to cost €30m-€40m, though there is competition from a major Premier League rival, according to reports.

Transfer links between Liverpool and Bayern Munich have been commonplace in recent times. The Reds signed Ryan Gravenberch directly from their German counterparts one year after Sadio Mane moved the other way.

Liverpool were also understood to be among the cluster of clubs who looked into picking up Joshua Kimmich as a free agent.

However, both they and Arsenal are set to be denied after Kimmich verbally agreed to a contract extension in Bavaria.

Yet the links between Liverpool and Bayern don’t end there, with Sky Germany claiming Arne Slot’s side are in the mix to sign Kingsley Coman.

The 11-time league winner (eight with Bayern, one with Juventus, two with PSG) is ready to embark on a new chapter after a decade in Munich. Per reporter Florian Plettenberg, Coman ‘plans to leave FC Bayern in the summer.’

Bayern are open to letting Coman leave, with Plettenberg adding the club ‘would also grant him permission for a transfer.’

The right-footer can operate on either wing and is under contract until 2027.

As such, a transfer fee would be required and Bayern are willing to do business for a fee in the €30m-€40m / £25.2m-£33.6m range.

It was then claimed Liverpool have made an enquiry into Coman’s signing, though at this stage that is as far as their efforts have gone.

Arsenal also eyeing Kingsley Coman

Sky Germany’s update comes hot on the heels of a separate report from BILD.

They claimed Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are ‘hot suitors’ for Coman. The report also stated Bayern are willing to sell and listed a €35m / £28.9m asking price, which correlates with the numbers put forward by Sky Germany.

Another option on the table for the winger is the Saudi Pro League. Plettenberg noted a move to one of the four PIF-backed clubs (Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad) is actually Coman’s preference for the time being.

If either Arsenal or Liverpool were to act on their interest in Coman, the clubs may be required to offer a significant salary if Coman is unwilling to accept a pay-cut.

Coman’s current pre-tax annual salary in Germany is roughly €17m-€18m. That equates to a weekly wage of around £280,000.

Coman has scored six goals and provided four assists across 33 appearances this season, around half of which were starts.

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Liverpool warned Mo Salah could ruin ‘sensational’ summer signing

🔴 Liverpool interest in new Toni Kroos confirmed as journalist sets transfer timeline

🔴 Former Arsenal star predicts Liverpool title wobble and Champions League disaster