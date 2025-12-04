Liverpool rocked as Barcelona launch stunning transfer hijack – Sources

Barcelona have made two formal approaches to Marc Guehi’s representatives in the past fortnight, intensifying their efforts to lure the Crystal Palace captain to the Camp Nou and land a brutal transfer blow to Liverpool.

With the 25-year-old’s contract expiring in June 2026, Barcelona can open pre-contract negotiations from January 1, and sources indicate Deco – Barcelona’s director of football – views the England international as a shrewd, cost-effective addition to a defence thinned.

In a recent interview with SER Catalunya, Deco praised Guehi as “a good player” while stressing Barcelona’s measured approach: “We have identified a lot of players [as potential options]… We’re content to have a young squad, with players from La Masia, [which] allows us to be more calm.”

Yet behind the scenes, the club is mounting a “huge charm offensive” to sway Guehi.

Their attempts have focssed on highlighting the allure of LaLiga football, promising a starring role alongside Pau Cubarsí, and pushing the prestige of Champions League football, which the club invariably always qualify for.

A January bid is not out of the question either, despite their own financial constraints limiting any offer to around €20 million (£17m).

What about Liverpool?

For Liverpool, the race feels perilously close to slipping away.

The Reds, who saw a £35 million summer deal collapse on deadline day after Palace boss Oliver Glasner warned of squad instability without a replacement, have revived direct talks with Guehi’s camp this week.

Arne Slot identified the Palace skipper as the ideal long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, especially amid Ibrahima Konate’s continued poor performances.

Sources close to the player confirm his preference leans firmly towards Anfield, where he’d relish Champions League contention and a boyhood dream fulfilled – but Barcelona’s persistence is testing that resolve.

Guehi, who anchored England’s Euro 2024 defence with unflappable composure (he was dribbled past zero times in 630 minutes), has rejected two Palace extensions and is determined to elevate his career.

Crystal Palace, mid-table and facing AFCON disruptions, may yet demand £25-30 million in January to avoid an exit via free agency six months later, but the Catalans’ free-agent strategy gives them leverage.

With Bayern Munich also monitoring, the next two weeks could tip the scales. For Slot’s high-pressing Reds, failing to act risks a summer scramble – or worse, watching Guehi fly to Catalonia.

