Man City FFP: Arsenal icon reveals City punishment and when saga will be ‘all over’ in bombshell update

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has boldly claimed that the Manchester City FFP saga will be “all over” within weeks and what their punishment will be.

Last month, it was revealed that Man City have been found guilty on 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations between 2009 and 2018.

Some charges also relate to Enzo Maresca‘s side failing to comply, which is hardly surprising given they have done all they can to drag the situation out for as long as possible.

Still, Man City continue to insist on their innocence and have appealed the initial verdict, with it reported over the weekend that there should be an appeal outcome in February or March next year.

If the appeal fails, Man City’s sanctions are expected to be severe, with a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles on the table.

However, Keown has gone against the grain with what he’s been “hearing” about the outcome of Man City’s FFP situation…

Martin Keown reveals Man City’s FFP punishment and appeal timeline

According to Keown, Man City could only receive a “fine”, and the saga will be “all over” within the next “six weeks or so”.

Keown said on talkSPORT: “I’m hearing rumours that this will all be over in a number of weeks.

“I’m just telling you what I’m hearing.

“In six weeks or so, we’ll see what’s going to happen.

“And it won’t be nearly as bad as we think it might be.

“Maybe they get off with huge fines and we return to the football pitch again.”

This follows presenter Alan Brazil saying on talkSPORT that his supposed sources say Man City’s punishment will be more severe.

“I’m hearing a 60-point deduction, which will please people and still give City a chance of surviving,” Brazil said on talkSPORT.

“I don’t know whether it’s this season. I can’t see how that can be this season because of the timing, when they get it through it’ll be too late.

“Is it next season? But they are talking about a 60-point deduction.”

To which Ally McCoist replied: “I think a lot of people wouldn’t think that’s enough. Obviously we’ll have to wait and see how this appeal goes.

“If they didn’t win the appeal, I think people would be looking for a stronger punishment than that.”

When asked whether a 60-point deduction would guarantee relegation, McCoist added: “I’m not sure it would guarantee (relegation).

“You’d have to say it probably would (mean City were relegated). If you’re staying up with maybe 37, 38, 39 points, it would make it a challenge, put it that way.”