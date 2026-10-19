Newcastle make decision on sacking Matthias Jaissle after difficult start

Matthias Jaissle is under no immediate pressure despite Newcastle United’s disappointing start to the season, TEAMtalk understands, with club chiefs prepared to give the 38-year-old the time he needs to turn things around.

The Magpies currently sit 11th in the Premier League table after picking up eight points from their seven games so far, having lost 1-0 to Aston Villa over the weekend.

Coming off the back of a 4-1 thrashing away to new boys Coventry last Monday, Saturday’s result did not go down well with frustrated supporters.

Jaissle arrived with a strong reputation from his work with Red Bull Salzburg and Al-Ahli, yet Newcastle have struggled for rhythm in the early weeks, leaving some supporters restless and one popular and influential fanzine calling for him to be axed.

Despite that, the Newcastle board anticipated a period of transition. The summer departures of Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes removed three of the side’s most influential figures in a single window, and a somewhat turbulent spell was always forecast as a result.

With the midfield engine room dismantled and a key wide threat gone, the board expected results to fluctuate while Jaissle reshaped the squad around younger or newly arrived players.

Those close to the hierarchy say the current form, while disappointing, has not yet triggered any serious concern inside the boardroom.

Instead, there is a firm belief that Jaissle is constructing something more coherent and exciting for the longer term.

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Newcastle remain fully behind Matthias Jaissle

Jaissle’s training sessions have been described as ‘brilliant’ by sources, with the coach emphasising high-intensity pressing and build-up patterns that players really enjoy.

Senior figures at the club view the current form as an inevitable consequence of the major exits in summer rather than a reflection of the managers methods.

On the pitch, the mood among the players has remained positive.

Multiple sources say the squad is enjoying working under Jaissle and appreciates the clarity of his tactical instructions.

They have stated that they expect performances and results to improve once the new combinations settle and key absences are managed more effectively. There is a sense that the early-season difficulty is temporary.

With the club’s hierarchy continuing to offer public and private support, Jaissle retains the time and trust required to implement his ideas.

Whether that backing is sustained will depend on how quickly Newcastle rediscover their form, but for now, the message from St James Park is one of patience and belief in the project.

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