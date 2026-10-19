Some of Europe’s biggest clubs are keeping a very close eye on Aston Villa star Johan Manzambi after his outstanding start to life in the Premier League, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona among those impressed, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 21-year-old attracted significant interest during the summer, when both Newcastle United and Aston Villa agreed to pay Freiburg a fee just shy of £60million for his signature.

Manzambi ultimately opted for Unai Emery and Villa Park, and the Swiss international has wasted little time showing why so many clubs were desperate to land him.

After missing the start of the season through a knee injury, Manzambi made his full debut against Tottenham at the end of September and has since made an immediate impact.

The midfielder has contributed either a goal or an assist in every game since breaking into the side, quickly establishing himself as one of Villa’s most exciting performers.

That form included scoring the winner against Newcastle, delivering a particularly painful reminder to the Magpies of the player they had come so close to signing.

We understand that scouts from some of Europe’s leading clubs have been hugely impressed by Manzambi’s performances, with several viewing him as a ‘superstar in the making’. Work is already being carried out behind the scenes as potential suitors assess his development and long-term prospects.

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Bayern Munich, Barcelona monitoring Johan Manzambi

Bayern Munich are among those monitoring Manzambi’s situation closely.

The German giants were already big admirers from his time at Freiburg, and their hierarchy considered whether to make a move for him in the summer.

While they did not push ahead with a deal then, we understand the Swiss star remains firmly on Bayern’s radar. His early impact in England has only strengthened the impression he is a talent capable of reaching the very top of the European game.

The uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of Michael Olise could also make a player of Manzambi’s profile an interesting option for Bayern, should their plans in the attacking areas change.

Barcelona are another major European name to have been impressed by Manzambi’s start at Villa, sources have confirmed. The Catalans have also taken note of his performances, adding to the growing list of clubs keeping tabs on his progress.

For Villa, the growing attention is further evidence of the impact Emery has had on the young midfielder since bringing him to the club.

Manzambi has quickly adapted to the demands of English football and looks increasingly comfortable performing on the Premier League stage.

It was also reported over the weekend that Liverpool are also big admirers of the Swiss and had earmarked him as a dream replacement for one of their long-established stars.

Manzambi committed to Aston Villa

Despite the interest building around him, however, there is no suggestion that Manzambi is looking to leave Villa any time soon.

The ambitious youngster is understood to have aspirations of playing at the very highest level, but he is extremely happy with his decision to join Villa and work under Emery.

Indeed, we are told Manzambi believes he can learn an enormous amount from the Spanish coach and sees Villa as an ideal environment in which to continue his development before considering what the next step in his career might look like.

That should come as encouraging news for Villa supporters, with the club having beaten Newcastle to his signature in the summer and now seeing their faith rewarded by a player whose performances are attracting attention across Europe.

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