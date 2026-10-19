Liverpool rocked as £100m star ‘dead-cert on joining Chelsea’ after Xabi Alonso talks

Liverpool are set to suffer a blow in their quest to bring Alex Scott to Anfield, with a Chelsea journalist claiming that the midfielder has decided to join the Blues and work with Xabi Alonso instead.

On October 12, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Chelsea are “increasingly confident” of signing Scott from Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that Scott does not want to sign a new deal with Bournemouth.

Fletcher reported: “The Blues view Scott as a natural fit for a squad that already features some of the Premier League’s most exciting young talent.

“The chance to play alongside Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers, while being coached by Xabi Alonso, is regarded as a major pull factor for the star.

“Those close to the situation say the combination of Alonso’s tactical approach and a dressing room packed with high-potential teammates is expected to weigh heavily in Chelsea’s favour when the player looks at his many different options.”

We understand that Bournemouth will demand £100million for the England international midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool are also interested in Scott.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola worked with Scott when he was in charge of Bournemouth.

However, Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Scott, with Chelsea FC journalist Simon Phillips revealing that the midfielder is keen on joining the Blues in a £100million move after speaking to manager Xabi Alonso.

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Alex Scott ‘very keen on moving to Chelsea’

Phillips said on his YouTube channel: “Another player who will love Alonso is Alex Scott, and Alonso loves him as well.

“I have spoken about Scott so many times, and I will continue to put anything out that I hear on this situation because it is one of those where, as I keep saying, it’s going an, it’s inevitable that I feel that he will end up at Chelsea.

“I am sure it will be a roller-coaster ride; I am sure we will hear stuff about Liverpool coming in for him and this, that and the other, but I just feel deep down that is set to happen.

“And I have a belief that it will happen.

“I don’t know whether it will be January or the summer, although I am now edging towards January.

“But basically what’s happened with Chelsea and Alex Scott – as I keep saying, Chelsea have an obsession with Alex Scott.

“Alonso really wants to sign him, and Alonso and the players have been speaking to Alex Scott, quite a few of the players.

“Alex Scott gets on well with a good handful of Chelsea’s players already, so they have also been speaking.

“I know that in the summer when Chelsea sent the offers in, they also spoke to Scott’s agent, and they have been in regular contact with Scott’s agent, and they still are – I have reported that all along.

“And they have basically provisionally confirmed any personal terms with Scott already in the summer, so that would not be an issue.

“Scott is more than happy with what Chelsea offered him, and he would take it.

“And, from what I understand, he’s very keen on moving to Chelsea.

“And now the important bit, it’s not done until it’s done.

“So, we have still got to agree a fee with Bournemouth, we have still got to hope that no other club comes in, and perhaps turns his head.

“I don’t think that will happen, I really don’t.

“I think he’s dead-cert on joining Chelsea, I really do, but it’s important for me to state that it’s not done until it’s done, and anything can happen until we see him holding that Chelsea shirt up or a club announces it or a player announces it, as it often happens these days.

“But yeah, it’s very positive. I believe it will happen.

“It’s my opinion that it will happen. I am not telling you that it will happen.

“It’s annoying that I have to reiterate myself and make myself clear because people will jump on this sort of stuff.

“I am not saying that Scott is definitely joining Chelsea; I just believe that it is destined to happen.

“And everything is in place. All the groundwork has been done, and it’s just a case of getting it done now and hoping that no other club comes in hard for him and then all of a sudden, he goes, ‘Oh, okay, I am going to go there instead’.

“I can’t see that happening personally, but it could. Yes, so that’s Alex Scott to Chelsea latest.

“I think, you know, people know what I feel about this one.

“He’s a really good player. I think it will be a huge signing; it will be a statement signing.

“I think he will cost around about £100million, and I think he will be worth it.”

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