Tottenham: Juventus media react to Guglielmo Vicario and Pape Matar Sarr display v Lazio

The Italian media have given their verdict on the performance of Tottenham Hotspur-owned duo Guglielmo Vicario and Pape Matar Sarr against Lazio in Serie A at the weekend.

Both Vicario and Sarr joined Juventus on loan from Tottenham in the summer of 2026.

Italy international goalkeeper Vicario completed his loan deal to Juventus from Tottenham on August 18.

Juve have the option to make the 30-year-old’s loan deal permanent next summer.

On September 1, Juventus announced the signing of Sarr from Tottenham on a loan deal.

Both Vicario and Sarr were in action for Juventus against Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday.

Juventus lost the match 3-0 and are now as low as eighth in the Serie A table.

The Bianconeri have picked up just 11 points from seven matches and are already eight points off the pace.

After the match, Vicario said: “There are absolutely no excuses to hide behind.

“We need to be fully aware of the history of this Club and the expectations that come with it.

“Today, we performed below the required standard, and we need to analyse our performance both individually and as a team.

“We have to find solutions to win matches, and I’m the first to recognise that what we’re doing right now isn’t good enough.”

The Juventus and Italian media were not particularly impressed with Vicario’s performance despite his strong words, with midfielder Sarr also criticised for his display in the middle of the park for 87 minutes.

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Italian media on Guglielmo Vicario and Pape Matar Sarr display

TuttoJuve, a Juventus-centric Italian news outlet, gave Vicario 6 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: “Three shots on target and three goals conceded.

“A few routine outbursts, but he has no ability to do anything to try and avoid the visitors’ scoring.”

Sarr got 4.5 out of 10, with the website observing: “A notable step back from his recent performances. Completely disconnected from the rest of the team, he wanders around, unable to find the right position to help.”

Italian news outlet CalcioMercato gave Vicario 5.5 out of 10 and wrote: “Blameless, he conceded Lazio’s three goals from the first real shots on target for Gattuso’s men. “He was saved by the crossbar from Nuno Tavares’s shot at the end of the first half, which was deflected.”

Sarr got 5 out of 10, with the website writing: “He loses countless balls in the first half and fails to replicate Vigo’s generous and energetic performance.

“From a lost possession, Isaksen has a chance, but fortunately for the Bianconeri, he fires wide.

“He also struggles tactically when Juve switches to a 4-4-2 in the second half, with Douglas Luiz calling on him to play closer and provide more protection.”

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