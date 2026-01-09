Man Utd alerted to Brighton ace’s availability in January – it’s NOT Baleba

Carlos Baleba isn’t the only Brighton star who could wind up at Old Trafford, with sources revealing Manchester United have been alerted to a potential opening for Kaoru Mitoma.

The Saudi Pro League are once again showing an interest in Mitoma and will make a move if they receive encouragement, TEAMtalk has been informed.

We can also reveal that the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United have been made aware of the Japanese stars potential availability heading into 2026, given both have an historic interest in the 28-year-old.

Transfer stories involving Man Utd and Brighton have largely revolved around Carlos Baleba, who the Red Devils do hold genuine ambitions of signing in 2026.

But with Man Utd now reverting to a formation that puts greater emphasis on goalscoring wingers who can beat their markers in one-v-ones, the chance to move for Mitoma could appeal.

Since arriving at Brighton, Mitoma has shone and last season he was outstanding with 10 goals and four assists.

Indeed Brighton turned down a bid of over £50million last January from Al-Nassr.

We can now reveal that the Pro League remain interested in Mitoma, despite a down-turn in his form this season – although that marries in with Brighton’s form as a whole dropping off.

We can confirm intermediaries are making contact with all camps to see if a deal could be a possibility.

We are told the Pro League will only move for Mitoma if, like last year, they believe the player wants to come – Brighton turned down their offer, but they made the move believing he wanted the move to the Middle East.

As well as the Pro League, Spurs and Man Utd are being kept informed, whilst former suitors such as Bayern Munich are now covered on the wings.

Mitoma for his part has just 18 months left on his current contract at the AMEX Stadium.

