Kaoru Mitoma is out of contract with Brighton next summer

Kaoru Mitoma’s long-term future at Brighton & Hove Albion is hanging in the balance, with sources indicating the Japan international is currently unlikely to sign an extension to his deal and with the Seagulls now facing an emotional parting of ways – potentially as soon as the January window.

The 29-year-old winger remains contracted until 30 June 2027 after agreeing a four-year extension in October 2023. That deal made him one of the club’s higher earners, on wages of around £80,000 a week. Yet with only one season left, the situation has shifted.

Manager Fabian Hürzeler confirmed in March that Brighton had held conversations with Mitoma about a new contract.

Speaking at the time, the German said he was hopeful the winger would soon commit to a new deal.

“Still in talks but also focusing on the things that are very important for the club, and I think that’s also the perspective from the player,” Hurzeler said.

“He wants to give his best for Brighton because he’s fully committed; you can see it in every training session, you can see it in every performance that he gives his best, so therefore that’s the main focus.”

Sadly for the Seagulls, meaningful progress has since stalled, and sources now state Mitoma is reluctant to commit further because of the level of interest in him.

As a result, the opportunity to leave cheaply in January, when he would have just six months remaining, or as a free agent next summer, is now becoming a very real concern for Hurzeler and Co.

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Emotional parting of ways for Mitoma on the cards

Mitoma joined Brighton from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 and quickly became a standout performer thanks to his dribbling, pace and ability to beat defenders.

He has been a consistent threat on the left flank, though injuries have interrupted his progress. A hamstring problem sustained last May ruled him out of the remainder of the 25/26 season and the World Cup. He is not expected back until mid-October.

At an age when many players seek a final move to a club regularly competing in Europe, Mitoma’s options have widened.

Brighton have a well-earned reputation for selling talent at the right moment, but allowing one of their most exciting wide players to depart for a reduced fee or nothing at all would represent a significant setback for Tony Bloom and his successful running of the club.

Still, as illustrated when the club also sold Jan-Paul Van Hecke to Tottenham Hotspur over the summer with just a year left of his deal, the club are still able to negotiate hefty sums for their assets – and the hope will be that the Seagulls can still claim a strong sum for the 31-cap Japan winger.

The Seagulls will hope a return to fitness and form prompts fresh negotiations.

For now, however, the signs point towards Mitoma departing the Amex Stadium sooner rather than later.

Mitoma is not the only winger the Seagulls are battling to retain either, with Liverpool still tracking Gambian flyer Yankuba Minteh and with the Reds’ chances of a January raid on the AMEX now coming to light.