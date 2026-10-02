De Zerbi seeking Tottenham reunion with gifted 67-goal attacker as Liverpool keep watch

Kaoru Mitoma is emerging as what sources describe as a solid market opportunity with his deal at Brighton nearing its conclusion, and with TEAMtalk understanding that a reunion with former boss Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham Hotspur is one possible outcome.

Mitoma’s long-term future at the AMEX has grown increasingly uncertain, with the Japan international entering the final season of his contract and talks over a fresh deal showing little sign of progress.

The 29-year-old winger agreed a four-year extension in October 2023 that runs until 30 June 2027, an agreement that places him among the club’s higher earners on roughly £80,000 a week.

Manager Fabian Hürzeler confirmed in March that discussions had taken place and expressed hope that Mitoma would commit to an extension on the south coast.

However, talks with the 67-goal winger have since stalled and, as we revealed earlier last month, sources close to the situation indicate the player is reluctant to sign further terms, partly because of interest from elsewhere, and with a painful exit now beckoning.

Several UEFA Champions League clubs are understood to have made contact during his summer rehabilitation, exploring the possibility of a free transfer in 2027.

With only 91 days remaining once the January window opens, Brighton face the familiar choice of selling at a reduced fee or risking losing a key asset for nothing, and with Tottenham and Liverpool both monitoring the situation carefully, though they are far from the only clubs keen…

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Mitoma has interest in England and overseas

Liverpool have retained a long-standing interest in Mitoma.

Their recruitment staff rated Mitoma highly before his move to Brighton from Kawasaki Frontale, and more sources have linked Anfield with monitoring his situation as the contract winds down.

Tottenham have also been mentioned, both earlier this year and again in September, with the connection to Roberto De Zerbi, who previously managed Mitoma on the south coast, adding an extra layer and relationship.

While De Zerbi has invested heavily at Spurs, the club are yet to see an uptick in form and the addition of Mitoma for a cut-price fee in the winter window could prove extremely handy over the last half of the season.

Spurs, meanwhile, have also been linked with another top Asian forward, with Son Heung-min recommending his South Korean teammate to the club as a possible striker target.

With regard to Mitoma, Arsenal have been interested previously, though no formal approach has ever been made. Chelsea and Manchester United have featured in older links, albeit minus recent concrete movement.

On the continent, Bayern Munich remain the name that surfaces most often. The German champions are said by sources to have watched him extensively and held talks with his representatives in previous windows.

Atlético Madrid were also credited with an interest before moving for another target but are not closed off from moving for him on a free. There is also interest in Turkey, though sources have stated that they would need to work to convince Mitoma to move to the Super Lig.

Mitoma’s availability is further complicated by his fitness, however.

A hamstring injury suffered in May ended his 25-26 campaign and ruled him out of the World Cup; he is still working his way back under a cautious timetable set by Hürzeler.

Until he returns and shows his best form, any January interest is likely to be less than in previous seasons, heightening the prospects of a free transfer move away next summer instead.