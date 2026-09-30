Man City FFP: Man Utd ‘biggest team to benefit’, NOT Arsenal – journalist

Manchester United will benefit the most if Manchester City are severely punished due to FFP breaches and not Arsenal, according to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

Man City have been found guilty of FFP breaches between the period of 2009 and 2018 by an Independent Commission, as announced on the Premier League’s official website on Tuesday.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man City’s legal team, headed by Lord Pannick KC, are already working on an appeal.

If Man City fail to overturn the verdict through their appeal, then they face a massive punishment.

Man City could be given a huge points deduction, a transfer ban, a massive fine, or even thrown out of the Premier League.

For years, Man City have been the dominant force in English football, although Liverpool and Arsenal have been major threats.

Man Utd, though, have failed to consistently challenge Man City.

The Red Devils last won the Premier League title back in 2013.

Still one of the biggest clubs in the world and (arguably?) the biggest in England, Man Utd’s main objective these days is to just qualify for the Champions League.

ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has been discussing the Man City FFP issue on The Good, The Bad and The Football.

When it was stated that Arsenal would be the club that benefit the most from Man City’s turmoil, Ogden instantly disagreed and explained why it would be Man Utd.

Ogden said: “I disagree with that because I think the biggest team to benefit from this is Utd because, I know it sounds daft at the minute, but Utd have been a different club since 2009.

“I think City just… Their confidence was shredded by the spending.

“The Glazers started to bring the money in.

“It was almost like they couldn’t handle this massive threat on their doorstep.

“So, I think if City were off the stage, Utd would all of a sudden feel like a club that could do things again, if they look at Liverpool and Arsenal, they are a threat.

“Seriously, City get into their head so much at hierarchy.

“The point is that I don’t think you realise how much it affected people at Utd.

“So, City being off the stage would actually flip it around.”

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Jamie Carragher wants severe punishment for Man City

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has said that Man City should be stripped of the titles they won during the years when they breached FFP rules.

Between 2009 and 2018, Man City won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups and one Community Shield.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I do think Manchester City’s titles they’ve won in this time, or trophies, should be taken off their list.

“Whether other clubs should get them is slightly different.

“But what Manchester City have done is, they’ve not just hurt their own players in terms of no one looks at their trophies and medals now in the same way…

“I’ve been very lucky to win a few medals. I never look at the medal years later.

“But my mind goes back to a moment, I get a feeling in my stomach.

“I remember the referee blowing a final whistle of a big game.

“Those players will never get that feeling and it was robbed by Manchester City.

“That’s what they haven’t got.

“I don’t think any player will care if you go and give them a medal, and he puts it in the house, in his trophy room, he’ll never look at it.

“It’s not about medals, it’s about feelings, and that’s what Manchester City have robbed.”

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