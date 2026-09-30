John Achterberg reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold England heroics as Real Madrid star reaches Liverpool return decision

Real Madrid and England star Trent Alexander-Arnold and former Liverpool coach John Achterberg

Former Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Harry Kane are among those who have raved about Trent Alexander-Arnold following his performance for England against the Czech Republic, as TEAMtalk reveals the right-back’s stance on a potential return to Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, started for England in their 2-0 win against a 10-man Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday evening.

The right-back provided the assist for Anthony Gordon’s opening goal for the Three Lions in the second minute of injury time.

It was Alexander-Arnold’s first start for England since October 2024.

The 27-year-old Real Madrid star found Gordon with a brilliant delivery, and the Barcelona winger headed the ball home.

After the match, Alexander-Arnold posted on Instagram: “Enjoyed that one! Feels good to be back”.

Former Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg was among those impressed with the right-back.

Achterberg joined Liverpool’s backroom staff back in 2009 and was appointed the club’s goalkeeping coach in 2011.

The 55-year-old left Liverpool in the summer of 2024.

Achterberg responded to Alexander-Arnold’s post by writing: “He is back”

Chelsea and England international star Morgan Rogers wrote: “Top”.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who scored the second goal for England against the Czech Republic, said: “Trent’s outstanding.

“The delivery, the passing range, the crossing but also today defensively he was outstanding.

“From our point of view, you know he’s a fantastic player. Trent just has to keep his head down, keep working hard.

“He’s been great in camp so far, the way he’s trained, the way he’s pushed himself and pushed others around him.

“So, look, I think he’s showing to the boss that he wants to be here, wants to be in this team and he’s done a fantastic performance today. Let’s see what happens in the next couple of games.”

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Trent Alexander-Arnold wants Real Madrid stay amid Liverpool interest – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 20 that Liverpool have an interest in bringing Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield.

Sources have told us that intermediaries have made contact with Liverpool over a potential deal for the right-back.

Alexander-Arnold had injury problems last season and is facing competition from Denzel Dumfries for a place in Madrid manager Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up this campaign.

However, we understand that Alexander-Arnold does not want to leave Madrid for Liverpool in the middle of the season.

Bailey reported: “Sources have stressed that there is no active push from the player to leave Estadio Bernabeu and no expectation at this stage that he will be departing during the January window.

“Instead, the situation is expected to be assessed at the end of the season, if required.

“For now, Alexander-Arnold remains focused on his role at Madrid, despite Premier League clubs continuing to monitor his situation and intermediaries exploring what options could potentially be available.”

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